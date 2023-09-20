Senior Software Engineer - Python - IAM
2023-09-20
On our path to becoming the world's favorite way to shop, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent network, accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. We're in search of global talent eager to embrace our atmosphere and defy their own expectations.
About the role
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Python Developer to join our Identity & Access Management team. As a Python Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining robust and efficient Python applications. Your expertise in Python programming, knowledge of frameworks and libraries, and understanding of core Python concepts will be vital for success in this role.
About the team
The IAM (Identity & Access Management) team at Klarna is a dynamic and diverse group consisting of individuals with mixed competences in both development and operations. As one of the larger teams within Klarna, we play a vital role in ensuring the security and accessibility of our systems.
One of our primary responsibilities is owning and managing ForgeRock and SailPoint based systems. These systems are critical components of our IAM infrastructure and enable us to effectively manage user identities and access privileges across various platforms and applications.
In addition to our expertise in ForgeRock and SailPoint, the IAM team also takes ownership of multiple systems implemented in Python. We leverage the power of Python to develop and maintain efficient, secure, and scalable solutions that enhance our IAM capabilities.
Being an international team, we embrace the diversity and global perspective that each team member brings. We value different cultures, experiences, and ideas, which contribute to our collaborative and inclusive work environment.
As a part of the IAM team, you will have the opportunity to work closely with professionals from various domains, including software development, operations, security, and infrastructure. Collaboration and knowledge sharing are deeply ingrained in our team culture, as we believe that collective efforts lead to stronger outcomes.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain high-quality Python applications using best practices.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze requirements.
Design and implement efficient algorithms and data structures.
Write clean, maintainable, and testable code.
Debug and fix issues in existing applications.
Ensure the performance, scalability, and security of the developed applications.
Utilize version control tools to manage codebase efficiently.
Deploy applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and manage related services.
Write unit tests to complement features and fixes.
Integrate third party code and APIs.
Assess code and feature change requests
Evaluate and produce technical solutions to proposed problems.
Minimum Requirements
Fluency in the Python programming language.
Strong knowledge of Python frameworks and libraries.
Proficiency in core Python concepts including generators, iterators, file handling concepts, exception handling, OOPs concepts, data types and variables, and data structures.
Experience with RESTful APIs.
Excellent debugging skills to identify and resolve issues.
Familiarity with version control systems such as Git.
Knowledge of continuous integration and continuous delivery practices.
Understanding of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its various services. Experience with Docker and containerization concepts.
Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.
Strong problem-solving and communication skills.
Ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
Nice to have experience
Knowledge of AWS CloudFormation, Ansible, Terraform and Jenkins. Knowledge of OpenLDAP and Active Directory.
Knowledge of web frameworks like Kendo UI and Flask.
Experience with PostgreSQL.
Working experience with Java and JavaScript.
Good understanding of the IAM concept.
