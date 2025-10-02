Senior Software Engineer - Malmö
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-10-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Höör
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Software Engineer
Assignment Description
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer with strong leadership skills to join our team. In this role, you will be required to work on-site three days per week, collaborating with a dynamic team of developers.
Qualifications
Familiarity with SEO principles and accessibility guidelines.
Exposure to cloud-based technologies and experience working with complex, large-scale systems.
Hands-on experience with front-end frameworks and libraries such as React, Svelte, and Vue, with the ability to evaluate and compare them.
A good understanding of web performance indicators (Core Web Vitals) and techniques for improving them.
Consistently produce clean, maintainable, and testable code.
Strong background in front-end development with solid knowledge of semantic web standards.
Knowledge of rendering methods including CSR, SSR, and SSG.
Experienced in modern development practices such as Git workflows, peer reviews, and release management.
Practical experience with animation tools like GSAP, focusing on delivering smooth and optimized performance.
Strong communicator, capable of clearly explaining technical decisions.
A passion for solving problems, simplifying complex challenges, and improving efficiency.
Collaborative, curious, and passionate about continuous learning.
Work Location
Hybrid (on-site three days per week)
Location
Malmö, Sweden
Start Date
2025-10-01
End Date
2026-02-28
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm in the IT sector. We collaborate with both established technology companies and innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for those looking to grow within digitalization and IT. Through our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we match the right consultant with the right assignment - quickly and accurately. With us, you'll receive personal advice, continuous feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
211 21 MALMÖ Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 076 310 18 26 Jobbnummer
9538245