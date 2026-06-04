Legal Analyst
Legora AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Us
Legora is redefining how legal work gets done. Not built for lawyers, built with them. We work alongside the world's best legal teams, who expect excellence, precision, and speed, and we hold ourselves to the same bar.
Our AI-native workspace lets legal professionals move faster, think more clearly, and operate with sharper precision. By analysing thousands of documents in minutes and powering end-to-end workflows, we cut through complexity, teams can focus on what matters: judgment, strategy, and outcomes.
1,000+ customers across 50+ countries trust us, including Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Linklaters, White & Case, Dentons, and Barclays. We've scaled to $100M+ in ARR, with teams across Europe, North America and APAC, and continue to expand through acquisitions including Qura, Walter AI and Graceview.
We partner with world-class performers: including Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Ludvig Åberg (and his caddie), and campaigns featuring Jude Law.
Joining Legora means three things.
We lean in: ownership over titles, outcomes over intentions.
We fight for excellence: high standards, direct, ego-free feedback.
We grow together: as a team and with our customers.
Mission before ego. Everyone contributes. No one coasts.
If you're driven by impact, pace, and raising the bar. This is the place.
The role
World-class legal AI is built on world-class legal data, and getting that right is one of the most critical and complex challenges at Legora.
Every jurisdiction holds billions of pages of critical legal text scattered across hundreds of sources: statutes, case law, regulatory guidance, secondary materials, and more. Only about 3% is publicly accessible on the web. The rest is buried across courts, agencies, and archives. Getting this right doesn't just improve a product feature — it shapes how lawyers around the world navigate legal information for the next several decades.
As a Legal Analyst at Legora, you will work at the heart of this challenge from day one. You'll contribute to mapping the legal source ecosystem, learn how we prioritize what we go after, and quickly take on real responsibility as you grow into the role. Few positions offer a more direct line to Legora's ability to navigate the law correctly — or a steeper learning curve.
What you will be doing
Contribute to building the best AI-native legal research product in the world, fueled by high-coverage, high-quality legal data
Work closely with product lawyers and engineers to shape the legal data layer for the age of AI
Map out the legal data landscape across key jurisdictions; learn how statutes, case law, secondary sources, and regulatory content interrelate, and build a clear picture of what exists, where it lives, and how it connects
Conduct deep dives into individual sources, assess available material, document types, commercial value, and the legal preconditions for data acquisition
Prioritize data acquisition based on client demand, user value, and Legora's broader data coverage strategy
Who you are
A newly graduated lawyer with a strong academic background and a sharp eye for detail
You are excited about what AI is doing to the legal industry — and eager to be close to that shift from the very beginning
Someone who finds legal source theory and jurisdictional complexity interesting, not intimidating — the kind of lawyer who has always enjoyed going deeper
You are thorough and precise, with a natural attention to detail
Curious, proactive, and comfortable operating in a fast-moving environment where the answer isn't always obvious
What's in it for you
The legal data infrastructure you help build will be what lawyers across the world use to navigate law for decades to come
Real responsibility from day one, with a clear path to growing into a senior role as Legora scales
Career development opportunities at one of the fastest growing AI companies in the world
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872)
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9947747