Senior Software Engineer - Frontend
2024-12-04
Juni who?
We're Juni. Born on the West Coast (of Sweden). Built for flexible working. And busy building a future where digital commerce is free from financial barriers. Want to be a part of it all?
What we do
At Juni, we're building the future of banking. We want to help businesses do more with less and get access to the financial tools they need to operate, grow, and win globally.
How & why we do it
We give our people the same thing we're building for our customers: freedom. Freedom to be 100% yourself. Freedom to explore your potential and what's more - make the most of it. We truly believe we're making the world a better place for online businesses, and we want you to be a part of that mission.
Summary
As a Frontend Engineer at Juni, you will balance your time between building our web and mobile apps, working on both product features and technical improvements alongside other frontend engineers, backend engineers, designers and PMs. Our frontend team is small and tight-knit, giving you plenty of opportunity to influence the technical direction of our clients, beyond delivering features.
Responsibilities
In this role, you'll:
Architect and implement product features from scratch, often starting with ambiguous requirements that need to be refined and broken down collaboratively with PM, designer and backend engineers
Build and maintain tests to ensure we can move as fast as possible without breaking critical functionality
Write RFCs and suggestions on how we should implement requirements technically - or handle major refactors
Deploy new code to production daily
Architect reusable frontend libraries
Contribute to our design system
Make pragmatic decisions and adapt your solutions to business needs
Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks
Own parts of our web and mobile applications
Own end-to-end delivery of complex features
Take part in our on-call rotation and drive improvements to how we work operationally
Tooling
Typescript
React
React Native
Protobuf
Gitlab
Datadog
Opsgenie
Figma
Linear
Notion
Qualifications
What we need to see
Technical Expertise:
Significant experience in software engineering, with a strong track record of delivering high-quality UI and UX
Deep understanding and hands-on experience with frontend.
Experience with:
CI/CD
Design systems
React
Typescript
Ownership - you take responsibility and are accountable for what you build
Humility and openness to feedback
Adaptability: We are still a startup so we need you to thrive with change
Strong communication skills in English
What we'd love to see
Open-source contributions
Experience in fast-paced startups
Experience with React Native
Some experience with backend engineering and/or design
Your people
Our team is as ambitious as our amazing customers. We aim high and we move with speed to make our vision a reality. We care deeply about building a better future for our customers and each other. Here, you can work with people at the top of their game and who didn't get there by playing games. You can help us create a whole new category in financial services.
Your benefits
We're freedom-first. Transparent. Caring. Empowering. So our benefits are too.
We work hybrid. We'll see you in one of our offices in Stockholm or Gothenburg at least two days per week.
Swap 2D for 3D. Meet all Junis IRL at the company onsite each year.
Diversity is at our core. We're part Swedish. Part Canadian. Part French. Part Indian. Part Italian. Part British. Part Portuguese. You get the idea.
Great players can stay great players. Progress your career whether you choose to manage people or not.
Stock options. We can't promise you'll make a fortune. But we'll give it our very best shot.
Vacation days. 30 days
Private Health insurance. You know. Just in case.
The process
