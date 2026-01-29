Senior Software Development Engineer
2026-01-29
Senior Software Development Engineer (Nordic Baltic)
We're looking for a Full Stack Developer to join our Software Development team in the Nordic Baltic zone.
In this role, you'll build and evolve the web applications that power Schneider Electric's engineering and digital solutions. You'll work closely with product managers, designers, and cross-functional engineering teams to create seamless, intuitive, and performant user experiences across our platforms.
Your expertise in Razor, React, JavaScript, and C# will play a key role in shaping applications that support our customers and internal teams across the region.
Why this role matters
Software is at the heart of Schneider Electric's digital transformation. The solutions you create will help drive efficiency, reliability, and innovation across buildings, infrastructure, industry, and energy management.
Your work will ensure our applications remain modern, scalable, and ready to support the evolving needs of our customers and engineering teams.
What drives us at Schneider Electric
IMPACT isn't just a buzzword here, it's embedded in our culture. Schneider Electric makes homes, buildings, data centers, and entire industries more efficient and sustainable. By joining us, you'll help accelerate the energy transition and tackle the climate crisis head-on.
We're proud to be ranked among the world's most sustainable companies. Beyond that, we help millions in underserved communities gain access to energy and education, making the world fairer and greener. You'll work alongside colleagues from diverse backgrounds, united by a shared vision of a better future.
What you'll do
* Develop and maintain web applications using Razor, JavaScript, React, and C#.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate requirements into high-quality technical solutions.
* Implement responsive, intuitive UI designs for a seamless user experience across devices.
* Optimize performance and address bottlenecks to ensure smooth application operation.
* Write clean, maintainable, and scalable code following industry best practices.
* Troubleshoot and resolve issues to maintain stability and reliability.
* Stay current with industry trends and contribute ideas to keep our applications modern and competitive.
What you need to succeed
* 3+ years of experience as a Full Stack Developer.
* Strong skills in Razor, React, JavaScript, and C#.
* Solid understanding of HTML, CSS, and modern front-end frameworks.
* Experience with .NET Core, RESTful APIs, and SQL databases. ... Ersättning
