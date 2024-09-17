Senior Software Developer
2024-09-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ICT Additude AB i Malmö
Are you thrilled about contributing to a smarter world through cutting-edge development? Your opportunity awaits! We are now looking for some new colleagues tojoin Additude as SeniorSoftware Engineersand take center stage in creating groundbreaking solutions for our clients.
The role
As a Senior Software Engineer, your daily tasks will be more than just routine coding. You'll be a vital force in our clients' development, working with dynamic on-site teams and dedicated engineers to design, develop, and test software for a diverse range of software systems.
For this specific position we are looking seasoned software architect and senior Full-Stack Developer with a passion for building seamless integrations and thriving in international environments who takes charge of enhancing our internal CV and competence management system, ensuring it integrates smoothly with other systems inside the organization, as well as designing and implementing a generic engine that enables data integration and aggregation amongst all organization system landscape, enabling you to build robust BI reports and dashboards on top of that. You will work with both backend and frontend teams, ensuring efficient and effective solutions.
What will you do?
Take control of the End-To-End software lifecycle from conception to implementation.
Contribute to the product design and development in both new and existing products.
Design, develop and maintain our internal CV and competence management and presentation system.
Integrate new systems with existing company infrastructure and third-party systems.
Build and optimize data layers for advanced BI reports.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams in a global environment.
Dive into the future of technology by analyzing, designing, and developing innovative solutions.
Be the troubleshooter extraordinaire, resolving issues in software architecture, requirements engineering and ensure implementation of software engineering best practices.
Foster a culture of knowledge sharing within your team
But it's not all work and no play! You'll be part of the vibrant and experiencedAdditude team, where social activities and knowledge-sharing are the heartbeat. Join us for our Wednesday breakfasts and after-work adventures!
The Ideal Candidate
To shine in this role, bring your flexible mindset and relish diverse projects and stakeholders. Your teamwork skills should be top-notch, and problem-solving should be your second nature. Deadlines and targets? You thrive on them!
Requirements
At least 10 years of experience as a software engineer/architect
Strong proficiency in advanced .NET core & C# concepts, design patterns, best practices
Advanced Web API knowledge in REST & SOAP, GraphQL, API security
Advanced SQL Server/Postgres database design and programming
Strong knowledge of Full-text search service
Advanced knowledge of modern ORMs like EF Cores
Expertise in building scalable cloud-based systems
Strong knowledge of Microsoft Azure cloud services, Azure DevOps, Azure functions
Expertise in data modeling and requirements engineering
Extensive experience in integrations and working in international environments
Bonus Points
Master's degreeor equivalent experience
Experience with competence management systems
Knowledge of Lime CRM, Milltime, HaileyHR, VismaLån APIs is a big plus
Knowledge of Test Automation
Why Join Us?
At Additude, we value work-life balance, transparency, and inclusion. Enjoy continuous development through our quarterly dev-talks with your manager. Your collective agreement-based employment ensures benefits such as 30 days of holiday and ITP1 pension coverage. Plus, enhance your well-being with a generous 5,000 SEK wellness allowance and a benefit bike by your choice. Join us and be part of a team that's not just shaping the future, but also nurturing your growth and fulfillment.
We're on a growth journey towards a smarter, safer, and sustainable tech world. Based in Malmö/Lund, we're part of a Europe-wide network of like-minded companies within the ICT Group. Our focus on innovation and product development is unwavering as we strive to create impactful technical solutions for the future. Ersättning
