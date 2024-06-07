Senior Software Developer
2024-06-07
We have a requirement for the position of Senior Software Developer with one of our client.
Location: Linköping/Norrköping
Requirements:
• Expertise in computer vision (Computer Vision).
• Ability to develop, train and evaluate deep neural networks.
• Deep understanding and experience of algorithmic development in signal and image processing.
• Experience in C and C++ programming.
• Experience working in agile development teams.
• Fluency in both written and oral skills in Swedish and English.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 7 months
Application Deadline: 30-06-2024
Application Deadline: 30-06-2024
Expected Start Date: 24-06-2024
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Professional Galaxy AB
