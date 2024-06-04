Senior Software Developer
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. We are on an incredibly exciting trajectory with over 700 employees across three continents.
The Monocl product was launched in 2016, and the majority of the development is made in Sweden, with Gothenburg as the European Definitive Healthcare HQ. The Monocl product team is growing steadily, with over 90 employees spanning three continents, 53 of whom are in Sweden.
The Monocl products' mission is to connect all stakeholders in life sciences and healthcare through software - thereby enabling our customers to target and engage the right opinion leaders, medical experts, and customers anywhere in the world. We are guided by a strong vertical focus on life sciences and healthcare, combined with a relentless drive to address great customer challenges. We truly believe that software eats the world.
What you will do
You will join our stellar Engineering team where you will spend your days working towards a common goal of building a world-class product using high-end technologies. We work in small, highly cooperative, and cross-functional agile teams where everyone helps each other out. You will be a part of a high performing engineering team with end-to-end ownership of the product development. We aim to be an inclusive and helpful team that executes together with a sense of ownership for the product.
Some of your key responsibilities:
Work together with our Engineering and Product teams to create a world-class product
Code primarily using Java
Develop and execute with high quality towards the backlog
Other key parts of our tech stack that we use are PostgreSQL, Kubernetes, and Elasticsearch, so if you've worked with some of this tech that would be great!
Who you are
We believe you have a genuine passion for solving complex problems and want to be part of building a product that will affect the life science industry. You enjoy working in an international environment where you will have the opportunity to continuously grow. You thrive in a combination of working independently, as well as being part of a smaller team. The idea of working in an agile, helpful, and inclusive team appeals to you. We believe that with your experience you will be able to drive your own work forward and that you are always eager to learn new tech!
You should have:
At least 3-5 years of experience in a similar position
Solid coding ability in Java, or C#
General understanding of PostgreSQL, or other SQL databases
The ability to break down and solve complex problems
The seniority to take responsibility for projects, see the end goal, and have the ability to see the bigger picture
Work independently, and make sure your work progresses without any closer supervision
Do you code in your spare time or projects you're proud of?
We'd love to see what you're best at! Feel free to send us a link to your work!
Why we love being a part of the Definitive Healthcare/Monocl product suite team, and why you will too!
Industry-leading products
High focus on work-life balance
Brand new office in the center of Gothenburg
Fast growth means limitless opportunity
Flexible and dynamic culture created with multicultural teams
Work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated teammates
Definitive Cares Europe, our initiative, which aims to give us a chance to give back to our local communities
Competitive benefits package including 32 vacation days, 4000 SEK/year personal wellness grant (friskvårdsbidrag) etc.
If you don't fit all of these qualifications, but believe you're still a great fit, feel free to apply and tell us why.
How do I apply?
This position will remain open as long as this ad remains on our website. When submitting your application, make sure to highlight and demonstrate past relevant achievements that you are proud of and make sure to include relevant experience. We continuously look through applications and the applicants that best match our requirements will be contacted.
Definitive Hiring Philosophy
Definitive Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer that celebrates diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive workplace with equal opportunity for all applicants and teammates. Our goal is to recruit the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool regardless of race, color, religion, age, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or any other status. If you're interested in working in a fast growing, exciting working environment - we encourage you to apply!
Privacy
Your privacy is important to us. Please review our Candidate Privacy Notice which tells you how we use and process your personal information Så ansöker du
