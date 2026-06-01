It Security Specialist - Project & Risk To Asker Healthcare Group
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2026-06-01
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, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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Asker Healthcare Group offers you an impactful role within Group IT Security. We are looking for a colleague who brings experience, structure and a collaborative mindset within IT Security, Risk Management and Security Governance.
At Asker Healthcare Group you will join a global and dynamic company where change and growth are part of everyday life. We are driving progress in the European healthcare sector and you will be part of making a positive difference for society, patients and the planet. Join us in this key role within our Group IT Security team - leading group-wide IT security projects and risk initiatives in close collaboration with local IT teams.
YOU WILL
As IT Security Specialist, you will work at group level with all companies that are part of the Asker Healthcare Group. Since we continuously grow through acquisitions, you will play an important role in driving and coordinating security initiatives across a decentralised international environment. You will work closely with and support local IT teams across Europe and contribute to strengthening the overall security posture and risk maturity within the group.
The role combines project leadership, IT security risk management and technical advisory responsibilities. You will lead security-related initiatives, consolidate and structure group-wide risk perspectives, and act as a trusted discussion partner towards local IT organisations. The role has a broad scope and offers the opportunity to work with both strategic and hands-on security topics in an international setting. Examples of areas included in the role are:
Lead and coordinate group-wide IT security initiatives and projects
Drive onboarding of acquired companies into group security solutions, standards and frameworks
Introduce new security tools for group companies
Own and consolidate the group-level IT security risk picture based on input from local companies and tooling data
Identify trends, recurring risks and systemic weaknesses, and translate them into group-level priorities and actions
Act as a technical discussion partner within Microsoft cloud security (Azure, M365, Entra ID, Defender etc.) and other security solutions
Contribute to governance, compliance and decision material (ISO 27001, NIS2)
We offer you a role in a global and dynamic environment where collaboration, trust and continuous improvement are central parts of our culture. You will join a skilled and supportive team with a high level of competence, freedom and responsibility.
The position is a permanent role based at our office in Malmö. Some travel within Europe may occur as part of the role.
YOU ARE
We expect you to have several years of experience within IT Security, Cyber Security, Risk Management and/or Security Governance. You have experience leading initiatives and driving work forward in organisations where collaboration and influence are more important than formal authority. You are comfortable working independently while also contributing as part of a small and specialised team.
You have a strong understanding of IT security risk management as well as frameworks and regulations such as ISO 27001 and NIS2. You also have solid technical understanding within Microsoft cloud security environments, including Azure, M365 and Entra ID. Experience from decentralised organisations, international environments or acquisition-heavy businesses is considered meritorious.
Since the role includes many interactions with local companies and stakeholders across Europe, it is important that you are communicative, pedagogical and able to build trust. You are structured and pragmatic in your way of working and know how to balance persistence with flexibility. Good knowledge in English, both spoken and written, is required. Relevant certifications such as CISSP or equivalent are meritorious.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi, artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
/ +46 (0)723 61 28 44 or Jenny Nilsson, jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46 (0)70 301 82 79 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AS AN EMPLOYER
Asker Healthcare Group – A leading provider of medical products and solutions – Driving progress in the European healthcare sector.
Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing quality medical products and solutions. Over the past decade we have organically and via acquisitions built a pan-European group with deep knowledge in healthcare, attracting entrepreneurs that together with us want to drive progress and support the healthcare sector to improve patient outcomes, reduce the total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. By combining entrepreneurial responsibility with a distinct steering model, we have created a solid platform for growth in our "twin engine" with continuous acquisitions on the large and fragmented European market. Today, the Group consists of more than 50 companies in 19 countries and 5,000 employees, and brings significant scale and knowledge sharing, to the benefit of the Group and the healthcare sector. "We are Health in progress". Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7829655-2029596". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://lediga-jobb.nexerrecruit.com
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
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211 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
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