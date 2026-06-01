Research Engineer, Chromatography Applications - Sunresin
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2026-06-01
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Do you have a strong interest in protein purification, chromatography, and bioprocess development? Do you want to contribute to the development of innovative purification technologies used in the production of life-saving biopharmaceuticals worldwide?
Sunresin is establishing its European center for chromatography innovation in Uppsala, and is now looking for a Research Engineer, Chromatography Applications to join the growing team. In this role, you will play a key part in developing and optimizing chromatography applications for biopharmaceutical purification.
This is a unique opportunity to become part of an exciting growth journey and help build a new application development function within a leading global organization.
About the Role
As a Research Engineer, Chromatography Applications, you will play a key role in developing and optimizing chromatography applications for purification of biopharmaceuticals.
The position combines hands-on laboratory work with application and process development, focusing on purification strategies for antibodies and other biomolecules. You will support experimental design, process optimization, and application development in a collaborative and growing organization.
This role offers the opportunity to work in an international environment and engage with customers, collaboration partners, and industry experts through conferences and industry events.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and optimize applications within protein purification and chromatographic processes for biopharmaceutical applications.
Plan, execute, and analyze laboratory experiments related to chromatography, separation, and purification processes, including troubleshooting and evaluation activities.
Develop purification strategies for antibodies and other biomolecules using affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC), and multimodal chromatography.
Operate and maintain chromatography systems and perform column packing activities.
Design experiments and apply high-throughput methods for process and application optimization, including scale-up activities from laboratory (small) to pilot scale.
Evaluate, document, and communicate experimental results to support development activities and customer projects.
Represent Sunresin at international scientific conferences, customer meetings, and industry events, while strengthening Sunresin's presence within the global biopharmaceutical community.
Your Profile
We are looking for a motivated and collaborative professional with a strong scientific foundation and hands-on experience in protein purification and chromatographic process development.
You enjoy working both independently and as part of a team, and you are driven by solving technical challenges and continuously expanding your expertise.
Qualifications:
Degree in Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Life Sciences, or a related field.
At least 1 year of hands-on experience in protein purification and chromatography, including affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC), multimodal chromatography, and column packing/evaluation.
Experience operating chromatography systems such as ÄKTA or equivalent platforms.
Experience in experimental design and process development, including parallel high-throughput methodologies.
Skilled in planning and executing experiments, as well as evaluating, documenting, and presenting results both orally and in writing.
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
Desirable qualifications:
Experience from bioprocessing or biopharmaceutical development environments.
Familiarity with monoclonal antibodies, antibody variants, or related biomolecules.
Knowledge of process optimization, scale-up, and technology transfer activities.
To succeed in this role, you are a positive, curious, and solution-oriented person with a genuine interest in learning and developing new skills. You enjoy solving technical challenges, working collaboratively with others, and contributing to a supportive team environment. With an analytical mindset and an open approach, you thrive in an international and collaborative setting and are motivated by continuous professional growth.
Application
Please submit your application no later than June 10, 2026.
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please do not hesitate to contact recruiter Hanna Peterson at SallyQ - Hanna.peterson@sallyq.se
About Sunresin
Sunresin is a newly established Swedish subsidiary of a leading global manufacturer of chromatography resins, with annual revenues exceeding $360M. The company has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality solutions that enable the purification of biopharmaceuticals worldwide.
The Uppsala site marks a strategic expansion, serving as the European hub for the development and production of agarose-based chromatography resins and affinity ligands. They are now building a high-performing team that combines research, development, and manufacturing capabilities under one roof. The site will play a central role in advancing resin chemistry, ligand development, and operational excellence, contributing to the global supply of critical materials for biopharmaceutical purification.
Backed by the strength of a multinational group and driven by innovation at the local level, we are creating an environment where expertise, collaboration, and growth go hand in hand. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge purification technologies that support the development of life-saving therapies worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7822858-2029600". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SallyQ AB
(org.nr 559463-4577), https://sallyqab.teamtailor.com
Uppsala Business Park Parkering Söder (visa karta
)
754 50 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
9940594