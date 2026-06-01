Georgian-speaking babysitter i Gnesta/Södertälje
Solidum Sverige AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Gnesta Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Gnesta
2026-06-01
, Nykvarn
, Trosa
, Södertälje
, Salem
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Solidum Sverige AB i Gnesta
, Södertälje
, Knivsta
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Om jobbet
Solidum Sverige AB / Barnakademin has been providing families with high-quality childcare services since 2008. We offer creative childcare in Swedish and specialize in bilingual babysitting services.
Our Clients
We work with families whose children are between 1 and 6 years old and who are looking for reliable, language-focused childcare.
Who We're Looking For
Part-time job seekers, ideally students with a passion for childcare
Candidates who can commit to working at least every other Friday
Responsible, creative individuals with strong social skills
Candidates looking for a long-term commitment (minimum 6 months)
Native or fluent Georgian speakers
Good English or Swedish skills are highly appreciated
About the Position
We are currently looking for a Georgian-speaking babysitter to support a family with childcare and language development through creative, screen-free activities such as reading, arts and crafts, outdoor play, and games.
The family primarily needs help every other Friday from approximately 08:00–14:00 at their summer house in Gnesta, located about 25–30 minutes from Södertälje. During this time, the mother will be working from a separate room in the house.
The family would also appreciate occasional help with preschool pickups and babysitting in Stockholm when they are staying there.
If this specific assignment does not perfectly match your availability, you are still very welcome to apply. We regularly receive requests from families looking for Georgian-speaking babysitters and may be able to match you with another family.
What We Offer
A flexible part-time position (approximately 3–10 hours per week)
Opportunity to work with one or several families
Competitive starting salary (from 145 SEK/hour)
Comprehensive written references upon completion of your employment
Close support from our central office
A friendly community of international babysitters
Commitment
We value continuity and long-term relationships. Therefore, we are primarily looking for candidates who can commit for 6–12 months.
Apply Today!
If you believe you would be a great fit for this position, please apply in either English or Swedish. We look forward to hearing from you and welcoming you to the Barnakademin team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: nadja@barnakademin.nu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Gnesta". Arbetsgivare Solidum Sverige AB
(org.nr 559007-2590), https://barnvaktistockholm.se/jobba_som_barnvakt
646 30 GNESTA Arbetsplats
Barnakademin Jobbnummer
9940577