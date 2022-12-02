Senior Software Developer
Who we are?
Pyyne is a high-end consultancy firm recently created in Stockholm and present in Brazil and United States. Here we are curious, creative, and caring people and together we create impactful solutions to real problems. At Pyyne, we take a leading role in diversity focusing on becoming a gender-equal IT company and embracing international cultures. Our objective is to challenge our clients to become better versions of themselves through agile execution and creative solutions in collaborative and cross-functional team deliveries.
At Pyyne we develop more than software, we develop people.
What does it mean to be a Consultant at Pyyne?
As a Consultant, most of your time, you will be fully allocated in a client team. As a company, we expect you to not do only what you are told, here, we would like you to contest, raise questions, co-create and bring amazing insights to our clients. At Pyyne we believe that we are able to build the solutions for tomorrow and challenge our clients to overcome their business. In other words, together with our client teams, you will look for the best approach to build our clients for future challenges.
What are the requirements:
Feel comfortable working with at least one of these languages: JavaScript, TypeScript, Node, React, Vue, Angular, CSS, or Bootstrap.The following things might interest you; Flutter, Jamstack, GraphQL, Clean Code, AWS, Azure, Microservices, and web architecture.
What Pyyne can bring to the table:
Freedom:
At Pyyne, you are the manager of your own time. Nobody will take care of what time you arrive or leave the company, we work here for results :)
International environment:
Besides the fact that we are physically distant from each other, at Pyyne knowledge should be shared with each other independent of distance, so you will be constantly in contact with your colleagues in Brazil and United States.
Variety of work environments and tools:
Which project that we work on is different from the previous one. So every assignment requires a new language from your toolbox, to adapt to a new culture and be able to understand the new work environment.
High Impact on the business:
As we are a start-up, we depend on proactivity and communication. So you will be part of a team where your opinions will be valued and will be an actual impact on the company's future.
Mentorship program and learning environment:
We offer you to take part in our mentorship program, where we help you develop and grow, by sharing knowledge, explaining solutions, and performing code reviews. You will also be asked to help other engineers, both within Pyyne and with our clients.
Be a shareholder:
At Pyyne we believe that your ideas and insights create who we are, so we decided to create a share program for our consultants.Minimum qualifications:
B. Sc. / M. Sc. in Computer Science, statistics, or related technical/quantitative field or equivalent work experience. Så ansöker du
