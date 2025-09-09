Senior Software architect
2025-09-09
Senior Software Architect
We are looking for a highly skilled Software Architect to provide technical and architectural leadership across complex, business-critical systems. This role requires both deep expertise and the ability to drive strategic directions while remaining hands-on with technical problem-solving.
Who You Are
You bring extensive experience in architectural and technical leadership within a DevOps/CI/CD environment involving complex systems with multiple applications, infrastructure layers, cloud platforms, and services.
You are capable of both setting overarching architectural guidelines and diving into hands-on work with complex technical issues.
You value scalable, sustainable, and high-quality enterprise solutions and understand what it means to deliver robust, production-ready code.
You can inspire, mentor, and guide senior engineers while shaping the long-term technical direction of the organization.
You continuously stay updated on industry standards and best practices, and never stop growing as an engineer and leader.
You believe in collaboration and transparency as key drivers of success across teams and communities.
What You Will Do
Define and implement architectural guidelines and strategies across teams and organizations
Provide technical direction for enterprise-level software solutions and development pipelines
Collaborate with cross-functional teams on system architecture, security, quality, and testing
Act as a mentor and role model, supporting the professional growth of engineers and leaders
Ensure solutions meet requirements for scalability, maintainability, and security
Key Skills
Strong knowledge of the CI/CD toolchain: Gerrit, Jenkins, Artifactory, SonarQube, plus experience with custom-built applications
Cloud expertise in Azure and AWS
Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle (experience with in-vehicle or embedded systems is a plus)
Programming and scripting skills (Java, Python, JavaScript, etc.)
Familiarity with software security principles
Hands-on experience with Kubernetes and orchestration platforms
Ability to communicate and present architectural solutions to diverse stakeholders
Skilled at balancing deep technical detail with high-level system overviews
Meriting Experience
Familiarity with software quality and safety standards such as ISO 26262
Understanding of automotive software architecture and protocols
Experience with GitOps, Infrastructure as Code, and automation
Implementation of monitoring, logging, and alerting solutions (Prometheus, Grafana)
Knowledge of data management principles, service health checks, and pipeline observability
Why Join?
This is an opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping advanced software architectures and digital solutions that drive innovation and transformation. You'll work in a collaborative, diverse, and forward-thinking environment, helping to deliver cutting-edge solutions with real-world impact.
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date.
