Senior Site Commissioning Manager
2025-09-18
The Opportunity
We are looking for a senior site commissioning manager that will be part of Hitachi Energy and HVDC. HVDC unit (High Voltage Direct Current) develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on the global market. HVDC technology is used to transfer electrical energy over long distances and for power transmission when using undersea cables. HVDC is also used to interconnect power systems.
You will be the Commissioning lead for a team of around 15 commissioning engineers in a range of medium-to-
high-complexity projects in HVDC. Reporting to the line manager Vesa Österholm, you will lead the completion of all commissioning activities efficiently and cost-effectively, in accordance with contract specifications, quality standards and safety requirements. You will have the opportunity to travel to sites all over the world, experience different cultures.
You will be working up to 75% of your time on site, both long term and short term (for periods 6 to 12 months at a time). In between site work, when at home we are flexible when it comes to work location.
How you'll make an impact
Act as Commissioning manager on our sites globally and lead a team of motivated Commissioning engineers
Work with developing time schedules and reading customer specifications to create test plans
Prepare and handle test equipment for commissioning and commissioning resource planning for projects
Develop routines, processes, and documentation related to commissioning. Manage customer clarification discussions and meetings to describe our processes and the strategy to control the safety, quality, and completion according to schedule
Work with preparation and handling of quality assurance documentation for projects
Participate in internal project and design reviews and in FATs on behalf of HVDC
Your Background
You have a minimum of Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Several years' experience working with commissioning on-site and in the office with preparation for commissioning. Previous experience from HVDC or FACTS applications is a merit
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and ability to coach others in commissioning
Ability to work according to relevant legislations and standards but with a pragmatic and smooth way of working to deliver results in a global environment
Being a highly motivated, self-starting individual, you will enjoy working in a team, be motivated to share your commissioning skills and be excited about the prospect of joining a progressive global organization
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new and exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Vesa Österholm vesa.osterholm@hitachienergy.com
