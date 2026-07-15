Senior Service Owner
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-15
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in shaping and scaling service contracts and connectivity-based services in a global marine and industrial environment. The assignment combines strategic service development with hands-on execution, with most of the focus on building a scalable and market-adapted service contract concept. You will work across business, service, and digital capabilities to strengthen the aftermarket offering, improve uptime, and create new customer value through connected services.
This is a role for you if you enjoy moving from analysis to action, turning complex business needs into concrete offerings, processes, and go-to-market plans. What makes the role especially interesting is the opportunity to influence both commercial strategy and operational rollout in a business where digital services are becoming increasingly important.
Job DescriptionYou will lead a pre-study for service contracts and create a clear decision basis for future direction.
You will define service contract offerings, with focus on dealer-owned service contracts and segmented offers based on customer needs.
You will develop business plans, business cases, revenue models, profitability analyses, and growth assumptions.
You will evaluate alternative setups, risks, dependencies, and the impact on systems, data structures, and operational processes.
You will define an MVP with focus on rapid time-to-market and stronger support for dealers.
You will establish and improve operational processes for monitoring connected vessels across central teams and local market units.
You will gather feedback from monitoring teams, identify improvement opportunities, and help transfer needs into development.
You will support commercialization of connectivity services through go-to-market planning, launch preparation, and sales activation.
You will develop sales and marketing material for pilots, scaling, and broader market launch.
You will drive follow-up, define KPIs, establish feedback loops, and support continuous improvement.
You will contribute to change management and stakeholder alignment across product, service, digital, and market functions.
RequirementsStrong background in business development and strategy.
Proven ability to develop business plans and business cases.
Experience in process development, go-to-market, and commercialization.
Understanding of digital services and data-driven offerings.
10 years or more relevant experience.
Ability to work closely with multiple internal stakeholders and communicate effectively with leadership.
Strong execution skills and the ability to turn strategy into tangible and implementable outcomes.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience in aftermarket or service business.
Experience from B2B and indirect sales models, such as dealer networks.
Experience in change management.
Comfort working iteratively with a test, learn, and adapt approach.
Willingness to travel when needed.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8071642-2101774". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10003596