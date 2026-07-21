Senior Service Owner
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-21
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in shaping how a global provider in marine and industrial propulsion strengthens its aftermarket business. The focus is on developing scalable service contracts, improving monitoring services for connected vessels, and supporting the rollout of digital connectivity offerings that increase uptime and create stronger customer value across the lifecycle.
This role suits you if you are comfortable moving between strategic analysis and hands-on execution. You will help turn market insight into concrete offers, business cases, operational processes, and go-to-market activities in an international environment. You will work closely with product, connectivity, digital, and market teams, with most of your time centered on service contracts. What makes the role interesting is the opportunity to influence both the commercial direction and the practical rollout of services in a business where connected offerings are becoming increasingly important.
Job DescriptionYou will lead a pre-study for service contracts and build a clear decision foundation for future development.
You will analyze customer needs, willingness to pay, dealer incentives, and business logic to identify market opportunities.
You will define the content of service contracts, develop segmented offers, and shape value propositions that fit different customer needs.
You will develop business plans, revenue models, profitability assessments, growth assumptions, and scenario analyses for alternative setups.
You will assess the impact on system architecture, data requirements, data structures, and operational processes, and define an MVP with strong time-to-market focus.
You will establish and improve operational processes for monitoring connected vessels, align central and local ways of working, and feed insights and improvement needs into development.
You will support commercialization of connectivity services through go-to-market planning, pilot execution, sales and marketing material, adoption activities, KPI follow-up, and continuous improvement.
Requirements10 years or more relevant experience.
Strong background in business development and strategy.
Proven ability to develop business plans and business cases.
Experience in process development, go-to-market, and commercialization.
Understanding of digital services and data-driven offerings.
Experience of working with service lifecycle management and service competitiveness.
Change management competence.
Ability to complete standard background checks.
Nice to haveExperience from aftermarket or service business.
Experience with B2B and indirect sales models, especially dealer networks.
Experience of working with connected services in a global organization.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8099300-2109008". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10007992