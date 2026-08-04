Expansion/ Set-up specialist
Green SM Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Green SM Sweden AB i Stockholm
About us
GSM is a rapidly growing all-electric mobility platform offering taxi, e-motorbike, and on-demand services. Our mission is to deliver convenient and reliable transportation while advancing sustainable mobility and empowering communities toward a greener, smarter future.
Position Overview
The Expansion / Setup Specialist supports the end-to-end setup and launch of new international markets by coordinating activities across operations, legal, and infrastructure. This role focuses on execution, ensuring all components are prepared for a smooth go-live and supporting early-stage market performance.
Key Responsibilities
Market Setup & Execution Support
Support the setup of new markets, including research, data collection, and operational preparation.
Assist in building SOPs, workflows, and checklists for market launch.
Coordinate with internal teams to ensure readiness before go-live.
Support on-the-ground execution during market launch phase.
Legal, Compliance & Operational Coordination
Assist in preparing documents for legal entity setup, licensing, and compliance processes.
Coordinate with local partners, vendors, and authorities under guidance.
Support tracking of required approvals and setup progress.
Help ensure operational resources (fleet, tools, systems) are ready before launch.
Project Coordination
Support project tracking, timelines, and task follow-ups across teams.
Maintain project documentation, reports, and trackers.
Assist in identifying risks or delays and escalate when needed.
Post-launch Support
Monitor early-stage operations and collect performance data (KPIs, service quality).
Support troubleshooting and implementation of improvement actions.
Assist in handover to local teams.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Business, Operations, or related fields.
3+ years of experience in operations, project coordination, business launching or similar roles.
Strong organizational and coordination skills.
Detail-oriented with the ability to follow through on tasks.
Good communication and stakeholder coordination ability.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Proactive mindset, willing to learn and take ownership.
Fluent in a local language and English.
We appreciate your interest in this opportunity. Given the high volume of applications, we will only be able to contact shortlisted candidates. We value your understanding and patience in this process. Thank you for your interest and cooperation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23
E-post: v.tovem@greensm.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Set up Specialist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Green SM Sweden AB
(org.nr 559587-6375)
Östermalmstorg 1 (visa karta
)
114 42 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10022088