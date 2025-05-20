Senior Security Architect
2025-05-20
WirelessCar's Journey
WirelessCar drives the future of mobility by connecting vehicles and developing cutting-edge digital services. We help larger brands and new players - innovate, enhance mobility, and accelerate their digital transformation. Join us and shape the next era of automotive technology!
We are looking for a Senior Security Architect to shape the future
Do you want to be part of shaping the future of connected cars and make sure security is built in from the ground up?
As a Security Architect, you'll play a key role in defining and driving security across one of our Solution Areas called Product Based Solutions, helping us meet high standards for security, privacy, and resilience. Our Solution Area delivers both core products (like Vehicle Status, Position and Journey, Remote Services, and Connected Car Essentials) and customer-specific adaptations and solutions to a global market of exiting forward leaning brands. Your work will directly influence the security of services used by millions of drivers around the world.
In your role, you will:
Define and maintain the security architecture for products and services in the Solution Area.
Translate customer needs, regulations, and internal policies into clear security goals and design guidelines.
Identify and assess security risks and support teams in finding and following up on mitigations.
Guide solution architects, product managers, and DevOps teams on secure design and architecture.
Work closely with the central cybersecurity team and other security architects to stay aligned.
Make sure our solutions follow relevant industry standards and compliance requirements.
Evaluate new technologies and third-party services from a security perspective.
Lead and participate in architecture and design reviews with a security lens.
Contribute to improvements in detection, incident response, and overall resilience.
Provide input on roadmaps and technical direction from a security point of view.
Perform TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) at the vehicle backend level.
You will be an active member of our internal security architecture network and play a key role in advancing our security maturity at scale. This is a high-level architectural role-not hands-on coding-focused on connected services and cloud platforms supporting millions of vehicles globally.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
We believe that you bring
Great communication skills: Security needs to be talked about clearly and often.
Strong leadership skills: A natural ability to lead and influence across teams.
A proactive mindset: You take initiative and move things forward.
Comfortable navigating security processes and driving decisions.
Solid experience with IT security: risk assessments, threat modeling, and architecture reviews.
A structured approach to documenting risks, designs, and decisions.
Deep understanding of secure development practices (SDLC) and security frameworks like ISO 27001 and NIST 800-53.
Experience working with cloud environments, especially AWS.
Knowledge of DevSecOps practices and tools (SAST, SCA, secrets scanning, etc.).
Familiarity with connected services, PKI (onboard/offboard), UNECE R155, and large-scale distributed systems is a plus.
Ready to help shape secure mobility solutions for the future? Apply now and join our journey!
To join our journey WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warm hearted people from all over the world. Way of working At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. The preferred work location is in the Gothenburg region,
Applicants must have a valid work permit for: Sweden
Our company language is English so please write your application in English.
