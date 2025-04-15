Senior Scrum Master
Epical Sweden AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2025-04-15
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epical Sweden AB i Örebro
, Västerås
, Skövde
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Epical is a pure-play data consultancy with services and expertise to support and enable the management, utilization and protection of our clients' data. We're not just experts in data; we're visionaries who empower our clients to exceed expectations. Join our thought leading team which deliver results beyond the expected - where empowerment is a matter of course, continues development is a promise and a collaborative approach is a fact.
What is the role all about?
We are looking for an experienced Scrum Master to lead agile teams in large and complex organizational environments - ensuring efficient delivery of projects. In this role, you will play a key role in guiding and supporting our teams in the adoption and implementation of agile methodologies, particularly within the information security/cybersecurity domain. You will serve as a certified SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) practitioner, providing expertise and guidance on scaled agile implementation.
Key responsibilities
Lead and facilitate agile ceremonies, including sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives.
Mentor and coach team members on agile principles, promoting self-organization and continuous improvement.
Monitor and track sprint progress, identifying risks and implementing mitigation strategies as needed.
Interact closely with stakeholders to ensure transparency and effective communication throughout the project lifecycle.
Why should you apply?
At Epical we are on an exciting journey, establishing a new-minted data consultancy brand in the market, steering, and shaping our Digital Trust key offerings as well as expanding in the Nordic region. You will be a key player in our Digital Trust community, working with high-profile clients in interesting and developing projects. In addition to that, you will further develop Epical's agile delivery models.
Your expected qualifications
Previous experience as a Scrum Master
Previous experience of delivering Identity solutions
Experience in the Identity and Access Management/Directory Services domain
Certified SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) practitioner
Leading agile teams within the information security/cybersecurity domain
Strong leadership, communication, and collaboration skills
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English, written as well as spoken
Meritorious
Experience of leading agile teams in larger/global organizations is advantageous
Interaction with product owners, program managers, and portfolio managers, either through direct experience or collaboration
What do we offer?
The opportunity to join a team of Nordic's leading experts in Digital Trust
Stimulating and interesting assignments, working with large customers in complex environments - usually in team-based project deliveries X-Nordic
An organization that supports work-life balance and the possibility to work remotely.
Continuing education - courses, and compensation for certification
Let's secure the Nordic's together, one step at a time
If you are a seasoned Scrum Master with a passion for leading agile teams in complex environments, we want to hear from you! Warm welcome with your application. Selection will take place on an ongoing basis.
All roles at Epical are permanent, with the flexibility to work from home or any of our offices across Sweden (Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Västerås, Örebro, and Skövde).
To qualify, you must reside in Sweden and have a valid work permit.
If this sounds like the opportunity you've been looking for, we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epical Sweden AB
(org.nr 556581-8613)
Olaigatan 2 (visa karta
)
703 39 ÖREBRO Jobbnummer
9288342