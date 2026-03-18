Senior Scientist, In Vivo Metabolism Bioscience
AstraZeneca AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-18
, Mölndal
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We invite you to bring your hands-on, in vivo pharmacology expertise to advance metabolic disease drug discovery within AstraZeneca's Metabolism Bioscience division in Gothenburg. In this lab-based role, you will lead end-to-end in vivo strategy and execution, from study design to delivery. You will drive high-quality rodent studies that enable therapies for diabetes, obesity, MASH and cardiovascular disease from target validation to IND supporting packages.
Metabolism Bioscience is part of Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM), one of AstraZeneca's three main therapeutic areas, delivering candidate drugs into clinical development. Our Metabolism Bioscience department is a highly collaborative, cross-functional team dedicated to scientific excellence and innovation. You will work in a dynamic, matrixed environment alongside experts in several functions including DMPK, Chemistry, Clinical Pharmacology and Safety Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Translational Science and Clinical Development with the opportunity to shape strategy and directly influence portfolio progression across early discovery and late-stage enabling studies.
Accountability
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Lead in vivo strategy and execution: Serve as the in vivo lead on bioscience project teams. Partner closely with cross functional teams to set study design, and decision paths aligned to project objectives and governance milestones.
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Own end-to-end study delivery: Independently plan, execute, analyze, and present in vivo studies, from hypothesis and protocol through data interpretation and governance interactions, ensuring rigor, reproducibility, and clear go/no-go recommendations.
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Author high-impact documentation: Contribute to manuscripts, posters, and internal/external presentations. Write regulatory-grade reports for IND/CTA packages.
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Advance models and methods: Develop, qualify, and continuously improve in vivo models and translational methods aligned to early CVRM strategy, including fit-for-purpose endpoints and biomarkers that accelerate portfolio decisions.
Essential requirements
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Education: MSc in relevant discipline or equivalent experience and current certification for in vivo experimentation (e.g., FELASA or equivalent).
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Communication: Strong oral and written communication skills in English; Swedish desirable but not required. Willingness to author and own Swedish ethical applications.
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Advanced rodent in vivo expertise: Proficiency in mouse and rat handling; multiple dosing routes (PO, IV, SC); blood/tissue sampling (tail vein, retro-orbital, terminal). Experience with metabolic phenotyping (OGTT, IPGTT, IVGTT); surgical skills desirable.
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Metabolic study design and interpretation: Hands-on experience (within the past 1-2 years) with obesity, T2D, MASH/MAFLD, and dyslipidemia models. Deep understanding of how stress, circadian rhythm, diet, handling, and environment influence outcomes and variability.
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Translational mindset: Proven ability to design studies that answer clear project questions from early mechanism of action/target validation through dose-response, PK/PD, and efficacy packages that enable pipeline progression.
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Cross-functional leadership: Track record of leading study design and delivery with internal partners and CROs, meeting timelines, quality, welfare, and compliance standards.
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Data-to-decision: Ability to distil complex in vivo data into actionable insights for diverse audiences, informing strategy, milestones, and regulatory narratives.
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Growth and curiosity: Drive to expand knowledge in metabolic disease biology, emerging models, and advanced readouts (e.g., indirect calorimetry, body composition), and to adopt innovations that improve translational relevance.
At AstraZeneca, we are committed to making a difference for patients. We fuse data and technology with cutting-edge science to achieve the next wave of breakthroughs. Our culture values curiosity and courage, and we work seamlessly across academia, biotechs, and industry to deliver the greatest impact on disease. In Gothenburg, you'll join an international, open, and creative R&D community that fosters collaboration, development, and scientific excellence.
If your passion is science and you want to turn in vivo insights into medicines that improve patients' lives, apply now.
Submit your application by March 31st, 2026 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-248291". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca AB Jobbnummer
9804373