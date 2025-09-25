Senior Scientist
2025-09-25
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Senior Scientist is responsible for performing and coordinating activities within different projects in R&D. The projects will be within product innovation and development, product care and market support aiming at the research customer needs as well as understanding bioprocess customers.
This position reports to the Senior Manager, Polishing and is part of the Start-to-Finish department at R&D in Uppsala will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
As a Senior Scientist you will be part of a team working with different steps in a mAb purification process purification, i.e. clarification, filtration and purification within new product development and market support related projects.
Be the one bringing the holistic perspective as well as deep understanding of chromatography and resin properties in discussions and project work. You will take active part in the laboratory work as part of your tasks.
Your work will focus on the polishing part of the purification process, and it includes working with different types of modalities. Polishing chromatography is the term we use to describe the removal of minute amounts of impurities in the final phase of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
You will present scientific and technical results internally, through oral and written communication mostly in English.
Who you are:
PhD in Biochemistry or Molecular biology
Extensive experience working with chromatography in the biopharmaceutical field.
You have worked at a scientific level at a bioprocess company and have a good understanding of scaling processes.
You see mathematical connections and preferably are used to work with process development using DoE/MeMoCo.
Valid Swedish work permit.
To succeed in this role, you have the ability to see the bigger picture and demonstrate a results-oriented, flexible, and creative mindset. You also bring a strong collaborative attitude and a clear focus on meeting customer needs.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Process economy.
Fluency in Swedish.
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at Danaher Benefits Info.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
