Senior SAP Consultants

Capgemini's Nordic SAP team continues to grow successfully, with new initiatives and big, exciting ambitions. Our SAP capability operates across both public and private sectors such as retail, manufacturing, automotive, pharmacy, utilities and defense. We contribute to the success of our clients by taking responsibility for their challenging SAP transformation journeys. As our S/4 project portfolio is growing, so is our need for talented SAP consultants.
What we are looking for:
SAP Consultants based in Skåne, preferably with S/4 experience who wants to join us.
If you're looking for:
A challenging career, working in a global environment with well-known customers this could be the role for you. As part of our Nordic team, you'll be working with interesting projects and programs within the SAP area.
As SAP consultant, you would use your professional expertise for example within Business Transformation, Cloud Migration, process transformation and optimization and get opportunity to:
-
provide solutions to real world challenges across a variety of industries.
-
help transform leading organizations and communities around the globe.
-
develop your skills and sharpen your talents within an innovative technology environment.
OUR TEAM:
We are driven by our company's core values that comprise of HONESTY, TRUST, FREEDOM, TEAM SPIRIT, MODESTY, FUN AND BOLDNESS. We believe giving priority, within our team, to real openness toward other people and the widest possible sharing of ideas and information.
We strongly believe in inclusion and diversity and supporting the whole person. We care deeply about what we do and the impact we have on our clients and with the communities in which we work and live.
You'll learn, grow, and advance in an innovative culture that thrives on shared success, diverse ways of thinking and enables ample opportunities that can drive your career in new and exciting ways.
The holiday season has started in Sweden and during the summer it may take a bit longer than usual to hear from us, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
-
Exciting career opportunities locally and internationally, and fantastic networks of expertise. With over 2800 colleagues in Sweden only, you are part of a sharp, technology and business focused community, where Coursera and more than 250 000 (!) courses and certifications are offered to all employees.
-
A variety of innovative projects with well-known clients and world-leading partners - being part of a global, long-standing, successful and rapidly expanding organization.
-
An inclusive corporate culture where Diversity is our most important guiding principle. We are continuously engaged in initiatives that promote diversity and women in tech; we run LGBTQ networks and aim for inclusion in all types of staff activities - from sports club to art association. Please find out more about Capgemini as an employer HERE.
All employees are covered by a collective agreement and receive occupational pension, insurance, parental benefits and health care allowance - among other best-in-class benefits.
In recent employee surveys, our employees particularly emphasized:
- A friendly and flexible workplace culture
- Supportive managers and freedom of speech
- Strong values and diversity focus
- Good work-life balance
About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 325,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of EUR18 billion.
