Senior Salesforce Developer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-18
Position: Senior Salesforce Developer / Architect
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Salesforce Developer or Architect to join an exciting assignment within a forward-thinking digital environment. The ideal candidate will have strong hands-on experience across Salesforce Core and Industry Cloud solutions, with a particular focus on implementations in the energy sector being a distinct advantage.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the design and delivery of scalable solutions across Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Energy & Utilities Cloud
Develop and implement Salesforce-based applications that align with industry-specific workflows, regulatory compliance, and data protection standards
Configure advanced platform features such as approval processes, validation rules, and automated responses
Leverage platform capabilities to build high-quality, maintainable components
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver robust, integrated solutions
Ensure alignment between business requirements and technical execution throughout the project lifecycle
Core Competencies and Experience
Proven experience implementing Salesforce Energy & Utilities Cloud
Expertise in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Service Console
Strong background in Salesforce development and architectural best practices
Experience with Omnistudio tools, including Omniscript, DataRaptors, and FlexCards is highly beneficial
Knowledge of integration techniques with external systems and platforms
Preferred Qualifications
Salesforce Architect certification(s)
Hands-on experience in the energy sector or related industries
Solid understanding of security and compliance within cloud-based CRM environments
Soft Skills
Excellent communication and collaboration skills in English (Swedish proficiency is a plus)
Ability to work autonomously as well as contribute in team settings
Strong problem-solving mindset with attention to detail
Additional Information
Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the designated country without sponsorship
This role embraces diversity and inclusivity, and we welcome candidates from all backgrounds to apply
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
