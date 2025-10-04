Senior Sales Manager
2025-10-04
We are looking for a Senior Sales Manager (Swedish and English speaking) for an international company in Lundby outside Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
Join our the company's innovative team and shape the future of transport and logistics!
This company offers digital solutions to the transport industry. They're bringing a next-generation, open platform to the logistics market, designed to transform the industry by addressing inefficiencies and promoting sustainable transport solutions. Their aim is to make all transport sustainable by using the power of shared data and trusted collaboration, thereby playing a vital role in the transformation towards net zero emission transportation.
As they grow their presence across Europe, they're now looking for a Sales Manager to join the team in Sweden. This is a great opportunity for someone early in their sales career-or with a few years of experience-who's eager to grow in a dynamic SaaS company and make a real impact in the logistics space.
As a Sales Manager, you'll play an important role in helping them connect with new customers and expand their reach in the Swedish and European markets. You'll support the sales cycle from prospecting to closing, engaging with a wide range of customers across various industries. You'll work closely with senior sales colleagues, learning the ropes while also taking ownership of your own pipeline and client relationships.
You'll interact with customers at many different levels-sometimes walking a warehouse floor, other times presenting to operations managers or procurement teams. You'll be supported by our leadership, product, and customer success teams, and you'll get hands-on exposure to a fast-moving, tech-driven environment where curiosity, initiative, and collaboration are valued every day.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have a minimum of 2-4 years of experience (could be more) in B2B sales-ideally in SaaS, tech, or logistics-related industries. What's most important is your drive to understand customer needs, your ability to communicate clearly, and your motivation to grow within a forward-thinking company. You're fluent in Swedish and English, enjoy working with others, and bring a solution-oriented, can-do attitude to everything you do.
You'll be based at their office in Gothenburg, with the flexibility to travel occasionally within Sweden and Europe. They offer a supportive and entrepreneurial work environment where new ideas are welcomed, and everyone has the chance to make a difference.
This role requires a valid Swedish work permit.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lundby outside Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This position is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten, recruiter at Incluso.
