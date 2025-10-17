Senior Researcher
2025-10-17
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Join Ericsson Research in Lund as a Cloud and Compute Infrastructure Architect, operating, maintaining, and evolving cloud and compute platforms that support and advance research innovation. The environments primarily support Ericsson researchers and academic collaborators working on AI, networking, automation, and distributed systems.
What You Will Do
• Operate, maintain, and continuously improve OpenStack and Kubernetes platforms to meet the evolving needs of research workloads.
• Operate and maintain the cloud environment using infrastructure-as-code and automated deployment tools, including Ansible, Kolla-Ansible, and Kubespray.
• Manage observability systems with OpenSearch and Prometheus.
• Operate databases (MariaDB Galera) and messaging clusters (RabbitMQ) with high availability and recovery.
• Integrate and optimize GPU resources for AI-intensive research.
The Skills You Bring
• Master's degree in computer science or equivalent competence.
• Solid Linux administration proficiency, including kernel and network configuration.
• Foundational OpenStack and Kubernetes administration skills, coupled with a strong drive to expand knowledge and apply best practices.
• Strong automation skills in Ansible-based tooling.
• Minimum basic knowledge of MariaDB administration, with a commitment to learn and implement high-availability and disaster-recovery practices.
• Ph.D. or significant research experience preferred for adapting compute environments to high-performance demands.
This role offers the opportunity to shape cutting-edge infrastructure used by world-class researchers and academic partners. Ready to make a lasting impact in AI-ready cloud platforms? Ersättning
