Senior Research Scientist Genome Engineering
2026-02-03
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Research Scientist to join an international Genome Engineering team focused on advancing genome editing and precision medicine for rare diseases. In this lab-based role, you will contribute to the development of novel genome engineering technologies and help translate scientific breakthroughs into innovative gene therapy concepts. You will work in a modern R&D environment with strong cross-functional collaboration, scientific rigor, and high standards for documentation and ethics.
Job DescriptionDesign and evaluate therapeutic genome editing strategies for specific disease indications.
Optimize genome engineering technologies to enable effective gene editing in relevant target cell and tissue types.
Develop, run, and maintain assays to assess gene editing outcomes.
Analyze, document, interpret, and communicate experimental results to stakeholders and project partners.
Contribute as a key member of cross-functional project teams, supporting scientific decision-making and experimental planning.
RequirementsPhD in life sciences or a closely related field with strong wet-lab skills, or an MSc with equivalent relevant experience.
Hands-on experience working with mammalian cell models (immortalized and/or primary).
Previous hands-on experience with CRISPR-Cas9 technologies.
Strong molecular biology skills for DNA, RNA, and protein analysis (e.g., PCR, sequencing technologies, RNA extraction, qPCR, Western blot, ELISA).
Strong communication skills, scientific rigor and ethics, and ability to work both independently and collaboratively.
Nice to haveExperience using lentiviral vectors for engineering cell models.
Experience with liquid handling instruments.
Experience optimizing genome editing technologies (e.g., construct design, gRNA optimization, delivery) or equivalent protein engineering expertise.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5
411 03 GÖTEBORG
