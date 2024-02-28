Senior Research Scientist - Medicinal Chemistry
2024-02-28
Are you an experienced Organic Chemist who wants to expand Medicinal Chemistry skills? Can you envision your future in drug discovery, developing novel drug molecules? Then this is an outstanding opportunity for you!
We are hiring a Senior Research Scientist in the therapeutic area of Respiratory & Immunology (R&I) at AstraZeneca BioPharmaceuticals R&D. This role is based at AstraZeneca's vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do?
As Senior Research Scientist in the Early R&I Medicinal Chemistry department you will play an important role in advancing drug discovery projects from target validation to preclinical phase. You will join a highly integrated discovery team leveraging innovative medicinal chemistry to invent novel medicines. Your focus will be on design and synthesis of drug molecules and you will be expected to lead by example and to follow the science and collaborate across scientific disciplines. You will ensure uptake of recent scientific developments into project teams and generate creative ideas in the design of novel molecules. You will also be expected to share scientific findings to a broader internal and external audience and to publish your results.
We are looking for a person who enjoys practical synthetic chemistry and has a strong background in Organic Chemistry. You should be up-to-date with recent trends in Organic Chemistry and have a problem-solving attitude and an interest to develop new skills in Medicinal Chemistry.
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
Support Early R&I's drug discovery programs through synthesis and design of potential drug molecules
Provide state-of-the-art synthetic organic chemistry to drug discovery projects, delivering high quality drug molecules
Collect, analyze and interpret project data. Propose hypotheses and plans how to test them
Collaborate with the chemistry team in the development, planning and prioritization of route design, share findings and jointly solve scientific questions in the projects
Follow safety requirements and all AZ corporate responsibility policies
Drive R&I 's scientific reputation by presenting and publishing your results within the department, across AZ and externally
Essential for the role
PhD in Organic Chemistry, Medicinal Chemistry or Chemical Biology
Strong synthetic chemistry knowledge
Ability to plan and perform work independently, including synthetic route design and problem solving
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
High self-motivation and capability of analyzing complex data
Why AstraZeneca in Gothenburg?
Our Gothenburg site is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic R&D sites. Here, you'll feel a global atmosphere in a multinational environment. Collaboration comes in all forms - across teams, functions, countries and even companies.
With more than 2,900 employees from over 70 countries, our vibrant Gothenburg site is a truly inspiring place to work. Here, the history and future of scientific breakthrough come together. We believe that the diversity of our people is crucial to bringing new discoveries to life.
What's next?
If you are interested, apply now! Please send in your application no later than March 31, 2024. If you have questions regarding the role, please contact Nils Pemberton via Nils.Pemberton@astrazeneca.com
.
Where can I find out more?
Global Gothenburg: https://www.astrazeneca.se/om-oss/verksamheten-i-sverige/goteborg/relocate-to-gothenburg.html
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
