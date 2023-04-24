Senior React Native Developer - Gordon Delivery
2023-04-24
Gordon Delivery is a fast-growing young company that in five years has established itself as a leading player in the Swedish market in digitization and food deliveries, largely driven by e-commerce. The customer list includes most of the players in the grocery trade and companies offering grocery bags. Gordon is constantly striving to evolve the service experience for both consumers and retailers, largely by digitizing the last-mile flow.
The model is based on Gordon's digital platform and professional and service-oriented people, so-called Gordoneers, delivering goods to consumers while Gordon supports traders through the entire delivery process - from received orders to a satisfied customers. Gordon Delivery is growing rapidly, with turnover more than doubling every year since its inception in 2015. The rapid growth is expected to continue in Sweden as well as by the fact that the offer is now being launched internationally.
About the service - We are looking for a talented React Native developer who will be part of Gordon Tech together with a number of developers but you will also work closely with the Operations Team. Among other things, you will work with further development of the Gordon driver app and consumer app.
Who are you?
The position suits you who want to take on a role where you get the chance to come up with your own ideas and thoughts, take a lot of responsibility, and work proactively with new solutions. We are a small company in constant change and you have to feel comfortable with a flexible everyday life. At the same time, you are never alone - in the team, there are great colleagues who believe in you and who want you to have the best conditions to realize your tasks!
Are you a talented developer passionate about mobile development, with at least 2 years of experience, and want to be part of a great team? Then this is the service for you. You attach great importance to neatly written code and have good knowledge of web standards and mobile development.
We would like you to:
Created and further developed modern applications in React Native·
Has experience with Expo, Git and Figma·
Can see the business benefit of what is being developed·
Master Swedish and English in speech and writing.
We offer you:
The opportunity to influence both the role and the company in its continued international expansion.· To become part of a wonderful group of driven colleagues at an innovative company.· A modern and relaxed culture in a non-hierarchical organization. In this recruitment, Gordon Delivery collaborates with Kraftsam Rekrytering & Bemanning. Sellers are kindly but firmly avoided.
Apply with a CV and cover letter and please apply as soon as possible as the selection process is ongoing. If you have any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter at olivera.cvetkovic@kraftsam.se
