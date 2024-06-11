Senior Quality Assurance Specialist
2024-06-11
Are you the person that play a central role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our solutions?
About the role
In the role as Quality Assurance Specialist, you will together with one or more development teams ensure the quality of agreed software deliveries by planning and carrying out tests, within your team and against other squads and tribes. You verify that the product meets expected requirements to fulfill the needs of the business.
You will have opportunity to influence future working methods with other QA specialists as we focus on streamlining our work processes and quality-enhancing measures according to best practices and Agile methods.
About the team
You will be part of the unit Requirements Engineering and Quality Assurance, where there are several QA specialists and Business Requirements Analysts who works in different deliveries within the Mobility Core & Classic SE Solution area.
Primarily, you will work in the team Centralized Business Capabilities (CBC) that focus on building new applications as well as maintain existing ones that are shared between our insurance and claims systems. Examples of solutions could be applications for customer pricing, commissions, archiving and solutions against the Swedish Transport Agency.
Who you are?
You have a broad competence within the testing area with a focus on planning, carrying out and leading test work. You naturally work close to development teams and drive the test work forward setting up the test strategy. You perform manual and automated testing, including regression, performance, and usability testing, to identify defects and issues. Further, you continuously monitor and improve testing processes and methodologies to enhance product quality and efficiency.
You have previous experience from handling test data in various technical platforms and knowledge of SQL. It would be beneficial if you would have insight into Azure services and one or more testing tools for going towards more test automation.
You also have:
• At least 5 years of experience in working with Quality Assurance
• Communicative and social skills
• Fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English
• Relevant academic education or acquired knowledge in other ways.
We offer
In the same way that we place expectations on you as an employee, we also expect you to place high demands on us as an employer. Here are some of the benefits of working at If:
• An including work environment where everyone is welcome.
• Career and development opportunities in the biggest insurance company in the Nordics.
• Social activities, as well as highly skilled professional environment.
• Possibility of hybrid workplace.
• Health promoting workplace with e.g., wellness allowance and various sports activities.
• Great insurance benefits.
Additional facts and the recruitment process
Application deadline: Last date to apply is 21st of June 2024. We will start reviewing the applications already in the application period.
To apply for the position: Please attach your CV and answer the questions in the application form. You don't need to add cover letter. All application goes through our recruitment system, so please notice that we are not able to handle any applications via email.
Work location: Stockholm, Sweden.
Travelling: Some travelling is required.
Start: As soon as possible/by agreement.
Background checks will be done in accordance with the law in the country of employment.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Ulrika Hellgren (ulrika.hellgren@if.se
, +46 723849126).
