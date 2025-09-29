Senior QA Engineer (API / Frontend) to Söderberg & Partners!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Take the chance to join Söderberg & Partners on their exciting digital journey!
Do you want to play a key role in ensuring quality in innovative digital products that reach thousands of users? Söderberg & Partners is now looking for a skilled QA Engineer to strengthen their product development teams in either Madrid or Stockholm. This is a fantastic opportunity for you who want to work in an international environment, take ownership of testing strategy, and be part of a collaborative, forward-thinking company.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a QA Engineer, you will be the dedicated quality advocate in your team, working with both backend APIs and frontend web testing. You will collaborate closely with developers, Product owners, and UX designers to build robust, user-friendly solutions. Here you'll get the chance to shape the testing approach, balance automation with exploratory testing, and ensure smooth releases through CI/CD pipelines.
At Söderberg & Partners, you'll be part of a culture that values openness, collaboration, and continuous improvement. You will join a modern office in Madrid (on-site) or Stockholm (hybrid, 1 day every two weeks) with passionate colleagues and exciting challenges.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Take ownership of quality strategy for both backend APIs and frontend
• Build and maintain automated test suites (API and UI) while also performing manual/exploratory testing when needed
• Be part of requirements and design discussions, contributing early with a quality-first mindset
• Work closely with developers to ensure testability and prevent issues before release
• Integrate automated tests into CI/CD pipelines and support efficient deployments
• Act as a knowledge-sharer within QA, helping raise quality standards across teams
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 3+ years of experience as a QA Engineer (5+ years for senior level)
• Hands-on experience with test automation frameworks (Cypress, Playwright, Selenium, Postman or similar)
• Has tested both APIs and web-based frontends
• Has programming skills in JavaScript/TypeScript or similar, writing clean and maintainable test code
• Is fluent in English (spoken and written)
• Is proactive, detail-oriented, and thrives in cross-functional Agile teams
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with accessibility, performance, or exploratory testing, as well as CI/CD pipelines (GitHub Actions, Jenkins, etc.).
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
• Academic Work telephone interview
• Problem- & Personality tests via Alva Labs
• Technical test & Technical interview at Söderberg & Partners
• Team interview & Final interview at Söderberg & Partners
• Reference checks & decision
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Söderberg & Partners Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15114188". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9531008