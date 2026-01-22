Senior QA Engineer
Gears Of Leo AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gears Of Leo AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are seeking a Senior QA Engineer with expertise in automation and full-stack testing to lead quality assurance in our newly formed Gaming Experience Team. This 5-10 person cross-functional team, including frontend and backend developers and Product Owners, focuses on delivering customer-facing features such as personalization, promotions, and lobby enhancements within the Casino vertical.
In this role, you will collaborate with QA specialists across domains to shape testing approaches and define the team's quality strategy. With ownership of the frontend stack, you'll have the opportunity to influence end-to-end delivery processes, establish new QA standards, and directly impact products enjoyed by millions of players.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Work with a proactive mentality to plan testing activities accordingly
Contributing to the setup and test suites management of the existing testing frameworks
Collaborating with other QA team members to ensure effective testing processes.
Working with cross-functional teams to support seamless API integrations and optimize gaming platform performance.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Practical experience with API testing, manual testing, and tools such as Postman
Proficiency with test management tools like TestRail or similar
Understanding of BDD (Behavior-Driven Development) framework concepts
Experience working within team-based testing frameworks
Familiarity with Playwright for browser automation
Exposure to Cucumber for BDD-style test scenarios
Experience using Jenkins for continuous integration and test execution
NICE TO HAVES
Experience with Java programming language.
Experience with Javascript programming language.
Passion for the gaming industry.
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 2000 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 19 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enrol in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
• *As our company working language is English, we'd like to see your CV in English, please** Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gears of Leo AB
(org.nr 556939-6459)
Luntmakargatan 18 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gears Of Leo AB Jobbnummer
9699788