Senior QA Engineer
2025-09-17
Assignment Overview
We are seeking a skilled Senior QA Engineer to play a key role in a large-scale transformation project. The position involves hands-on work with integration, automation, performance, and migration testing, as well as providing guidance and mentorship to other testers. You will take ownership of structuring and driving testing activities across the program while collaborating closely with test leads, product owners, architects, tech leads, and other stakeholders.
A QA Engineer is responsible for ensuring that software solutions meet high quality standards before release, identifying potential risks and defects in close cooperation with developers and business representatives.
Key Responsibilities
Design and execute comprehensive test plans, both manual and automated, to verify functionality and performance.
Document and report defects clearly to facilitate efficient resolution.
Work closely with development teams to understand new features and technical implementations.
Conduct regression, integration, and performance testing to secure system stability.
Uphold quality standards and contribute to continuous improvement of QA processes.
Collaborate across teams in a dynamic environment while managing your own priorities and schedule.
Foster a culture of knowledge sharing, teamwork, and proactive problem-solving.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector.
