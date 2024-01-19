Senior Python Developer (Data Engineer)
2024-01-19
Zimpler is a Swedish next-generation fintech company offering secure account-to-account payments. Our story is one for the ages. More on that below. First, let's cut right to the chase.
We are looking for a passionate and skilled Senior Python developer to join our Data team and support them in building our data warehouse from scratch. If you are eager to shape the future of data at Zimpler, and want to be a part of the company at the fore-front of data driven innovation, this role is for you.
In this role at Zimpler, you will play a key role in bringing data insights to the rest of the organization, and build a data platform that will be the basis for a lot of automation and business development. Joining Zimpler at this stage of our data journey means that you will have a unique opportunity to shape and define the data pipeline and data domains of our company.
This is what you will do
Be key in building our next-gen data platform and defining the data ecosystem at Zimpler.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements and deliver high-quality data from production systems to our data warehouse.
Support development of our Data Warehouse.
Develop specific analytics for business metrics, reports, and dashboards.
Participate in backend development and integrations when building the data platform.
Supporting business controllers and analysts by providing clean and well-structured data for analysis and reporting.
Defining and implementing data transformation processes.
Managing and optimizing data pipelines.
Participating in the development and maintenance of data-related technology stacks, including Python, AWS, Snowflake, and more.
This is what you're good at
Experienced with key technologies such as Python, AWS, Snowflake, and data transformation tools.
Experience as a Data Engineer or equivalent experience as a senior developer in a data-related role is a plus
Fluent in English
Great at communicating in different ways
Experience with designing and implementing data models
