Senior Python Data Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-27
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help shape the data flows behind advanced automotive testing, turning large volumes of test bed data into reliable and usable information for engineering teams. This assignment sits in a technically demanding environment where Python development, ETL/ELT, distributed systems, and production-grade infrastructure all come together.
You will work with file-heavy and domain-specific data processing, where performance, robustness, and maintainability are critical. The environment includes Windows-based deployments, Azure, CI/CD, and a mix of database technologies. This is a strong fit for you if you enjoy solving complex data engineering challenges close to real-world product development.
Job DescriptionYou will build and improve ETL/ELT pipelines for large-scale ingestion and processing of automotive test data.
You will develop Python-based solutions in a production environment, with focus on clean design, maintainable code, and reliable delivery.
You will work with object-oriented designs, including more complex class structures and inheritance patterns.
You will handle concurrency and parallel processing using multiprocessing, queues, events, and threading where it adds value.
You will contribute to the design and evolution of distributed systems that manage demanding data flows and enterprise-level integrations.
You will work with domain-specific data handling, including file processing across several formats and frameworks such as Sympathy for Data.
You will support deployments and operations in Windows Server environments, including CI/CD with GitHub Actions, packaging with Poetry, and monitoring with Grafana.
You will collaborate with teams working close to automotive test bed systems, databases, and infrastructure to create stable end-to-end solutions.
RequirementsStrong experience with Python 3.9-3.11
Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming
Experience with multiprocessing and concurrency, including process management, queues, events, and threading
Experience from production ETL/ELT pipelines and large-scale data processing
Experience designing complex distributed systems
Experience working with enterprise software in the automotive domain
Knowledge of automotive testing or test bed systems
Experience with Sympathy for Data
Experience with Azure
Experience with Oracle Database, SQL, and MongoDB
Experience with Windows Server deployments, GitHub Actions, and Poetry
Experience with PowerShell scripting, Windows service deployment, and logging/monitoring including Grafana
Understanding of network and file system integrations such as SMB/CIFS, NAS, and mounted network drives
Fluent English
Ability to complete a basic background check
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7644375-1969405". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9878682