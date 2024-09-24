Senior Publishing Producer
This Publishing Producer position will be responsible for managing the production and successful delivery of gaming titles forinternal teams and external partners. This role requires overseeing a team dedicated to supporting publishing functions, including release management, customer support, and quality assurance.
Work closely with developers, marketing teams, and other stakeholders to ensure that games are delivered on schedule, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
What you will do:
Lead the planning, coordination, and execution of game publishing projects, managing timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.
Serve as the primary point of contact between development teams, marketing, sales, and external partners, ensuring smooth communication and alignment on project goals.
Oversee quality assurance processes to ensure all aspects of the game meet high standards, working with QA teams to resolve any issues.
Manage project documentation, including schedules, budgets, and progress reports, keeping stakeholders informed of updates and changes.
Proactively identify and mitigate project risks, addressing issues that could impact timelines or quality.
Collaborate with marketing and PR teams on go-to-market strategies and support product launches.
Track performance metrics of published titles and provide insights for future projects.
Coordinate smooth game releases, managing localization efforts and customer support to ensure high player satisfaction.
Who you are:
Senior level with 5+ years of experience in game production, project management, or a related field within the gaming industry.
Experience working on AAA game development lifecycles (various platforms), and international game publishing processes.
Proven ability to manage multiple project timelines, budgets, and risks effectively and simultaneously.
Strong communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with diverse teams internally and externally.
Experienced working with releasement management, quality assurance, localization, and customer support processes within the gaming industry.
Strong project management and leadership skills, with proficiency in project management tools (e.g., JIRA, Trello).
Knowledge of game industry market trends, player preferences, and the competitive landscape to analyze performance metrics and make data-driven decisions.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people. Ersättning
