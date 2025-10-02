Senior Project Manager Energy Transition & Industry Projects
2025-10-02
Job Description
We invite you to bring you professional project & engineering management background into play, as you contribute to the energy transition towards renewable energy sources and sustainability. To succeed in this role you must have experience and understanding of multidisciplinary projects and have a passion for the green energy transition Are you our new Senior Project Manager? Click the apply-button to send your application.
Inviting bright minds
Do you want to push the boundaries of your profession and develop your excellence in an open, collaborative and empowering culture? We work to create a sustainable future and our inspiring projects and innovative solutions aim to set the standard among our peers. You will join a global company that has been growing successfully since its founding in 1945. Together, we lead and leave a positive impact on societies, companies and people around the world.
Your new role
As the Senior Project Manager in the Energy Transition, you will play a pivotal role in overseeing and driving a diverse portfolio of significant projects and initiatives. Your strategic vision and project management expertise will be instrumental in ensuring the successful execution of major projects aligned with our commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation.
You will be managing and leading projects within e.g., these markets in all project phases (feasibility, concept, FEED, detail design):
Power-to-X
Gas Infrastructure
Heavy Industries
Biofuels
Your key tasks and responsibilities
Lead complex, multi-disciplines projects with Clients.
Develop and implement project management processes tailored to the unique challenges of major energy transition projects, with a preference for candidates with Process Industry background either from petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Steel or Cement.
Take ownership of project-level planning, execution, and delivery within with selected sectors
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables, ensuring alignment with overarching organizational goals.
Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation for major projects, including project plans, schedules, and budgets, adhering to industry standards and regulations.
Monitor and report on project progress, identifying and addressing risks and challenges specific to the energy transition landscape for major initiatives.
Foster strategic relationships with clients, stakeholders, and partners to enhance project outcomes and promote sustainable practices in major projects.
Ensure compliance with industry standards, environmental regulations, and quality requirements for major projects.
About you
From the moment you start at Ramboll, we will support your personal and professional development so that you can continue to grow with the company. Whilst we look forward to supporting your continued learning and development, for this role we have identified some qualifications, skills, and capabilities that will set you up for success.
Bachelor, Master's or PhD degree in Project Management, Engineering, Environmental Science or a related field.
Proven track record plus significant and measurable experience of 10+ years in successfully directing large and complex projects from study to delivery, within the energy transition or renewable energy sector, with a preferable background in the Process Industry either from petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Steel or Cement.
Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is a benefit.
Strong understanding of energy transition technologies, policies, and market trends.
Exceptional leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Proficient in project management tools and software, with a keen eye for incorporating sustainable practices.
Experience in navigating regulatory frameworks and fostering partnerships in the energy transition landscape.
Proficient in English and preferably Swedish or any other Nordic language.
What we can offer you
An outstanding opportunity to join our Energy Division, and team up with 2,000 experts in 14 countries, covering the full spectrum of technologies and all parts of the value chain.
Competitive base salary and benefits package.
Ongoing investment in your development.
Leaders you can count on, guided by our Leadership Principles
Welcome to our Energy division
Ramboll is at the forefront of addressing the green transition and offers a holistic approach to energy that supports the sector on the journey towards more sustainable solutions. With 2000 experts in 14 countries, covering the full spectrum of technologies and all parts of the value chain from production and transmission to distribution, we plan, design and implement energy solutions all over the world.
How to apply
Apply online. Attach your CV, cover letter and relevant documents showcasing why you are the right fit for the role. We look forward to receiving your application.
Additional Information
