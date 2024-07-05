Senior Project Manager, Battery Systems
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Do you want to be a part of an organization developing solutions to address today's global challenges? We are determined to continue driving our industry towards a sustainable future, where Electromobility plays a vital role on the road to fossil-free transportation. Our technology shift to battery electric vehicles - providing reliable power is propelling us into a cleaner, better future.
Would you thrive in an environment where you can project lead complex Battery System technology projects? Apply now!
What you will do
The Electromobility Department is responsible for developing electromobility solutions and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. Our organization develops and drives the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks and Buses as well as creating opportunities for all business areas within the Volvo Group.
The importance of electromobility is growing every day and a key component within the electrified powertrain is the Battery Systems. At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the Battery Systems, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase.
Responsibilities
Transform the way our solutions influence the world. As a Senior Project Manager, Battery Systems, you will be a key player in the most extensive Medium Range Electrical Vehicles, Battery systems projects for the future. You will work in close cooperation with a variety of stakeholders and solution providers to ensure the technical delivery is on target according to the project pre-requisites. You will be responsible to lead the Quality, Delivery, Cost, Features and Sustainability within a team of engineers.
Your project leadership skillsets leverage the projects to optimize and consolidate the overall technical development. You will lead the development work of cross functionally anchored technical solutions. That includes the technical departments within energy storage systems, operations, aftermarket and purchasing.
Your proven ability in communication, adjusting content and style to meet the needs of diverse stakeholders will help us accelerate projects. As our Senior Project leader, you are responsible for the good application of development processes and best practices. Establishing project time plans covering all activities needed to ensure fully verified and validated components, systems, and functions. You will manage the Energy Storage System project team and present project progress in different forums. Taking an active role in developing future ways of working in projects
We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. With us, you will have a diverse, friendly, and open-minded team on your side, always providing you the help needed to manage tasks you cannot imagine today.
Who are you?
As a person you are open and positive and like to lead large and complex technology projects. With us, you need to be a team player and a project leader, that focuses on cooperation and delivering results upon customer expectations. You like improving processes and to develop new ways of working.
To fully enjoy this position, you should have a can-do-attitude, demonstrated technical leadership, and can easily create a productive and prosperous team. You communicate easily and effectively, no matter the team size or positions of your recipients. You are results-oriented and want to challenge the current normal.
Planning and aligning, focusing on highest priorities, and lie out a thorough schedule you master greatly. It is also important that you are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment.
You have driven large and complex technology projects, from concept phase to industrialization.
In addition, you have:
* Minimum three years of experience within project management.
* At least five years' experience from product development.
* B.Sc /MSc degree in Electrical, Mechanical Engineering, Computer science, physics or equivalent
Meritorious:
* Competencies within Volvo process and tools, particularly DVP, PGT and KOLA.
* Battery and/ or Electromobility experience
You have a positive attitude and are engaging and inspiring- to drive for results and excellence in teams. As a confident project leader, you believe in your ability to influence a positive outcome. You look for opportunities and welcome new ways of working. Persistent when encountering obstacles and flexible with a prestigeless mindset.
As part of a cross-functional and international environment, English is your natural language in written and spoken communication. Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a diverse team in terms of experience, gender and backgrounds.
For further information, please contact:
