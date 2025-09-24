Senior Project Manager
Building on our past. Ready for the future
Worley is a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts headquartered in Australia.
Right now, we're bridging two worlds as we accelerate to more sustainable energy sources, while helping our customers provide the energy, chemicals and resources that society needs now.
We partner with our customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their portfolio of assets. We solve complex problems by finding integrated data-centric solutions from the first stages of consulting and engineering to installation and commissioning, to the last stages of decommissioning and remediation. Join us and help drive innovation and sustainability in our projects.
Project/Portfolio Manager
Role Context:
We offer a stimulating work environment with varying tasks within project management. You will, among other tasks, work to establish and maintain project plans, defining, understanding, communicating, and meeting the requirements of the customer and give assistance to team members for problem solving and, if necessary, training and guidance.
As most of our projects are executed in portfolio teams close to customer, we have the benefit of receiving constant feedback between design and execution and we currently are executing projects in nearly all the Nordic countries. You will have daily contact with people working in the projects and be one of the contact persons for our customers. When managing a project, you will be assigned a team from our extensive network with a high level of competence which will enable you to work together with multi-disciplines and departments to ensure timely execution of projects both safely and with high level of quality.
You will:
Ensuring that the overall activities of the project team are effectively planned and coordinated and that the individual members are working to and meeting detailed schedules.
Preparing and implementing Project Execution Plan (PEP) and Project Procedures
Ensuring the scope of work is well defined and understood and that any changes to the scope are to be finalized and agreed upon, both externally and internally.
Administration of the project contract and ensures that the appropriate team members are equally informed
Provide project management on various sizes of projects.
Lead multiple projects simultaneously and coordinate efforts with support groups ensuring a quality on-time product for our customer and a financially successful project.
Provide technical support as part of an engineering team on projects as needed.
Project development - provide technical support for the development of projects (conceptual through final design and construction).
Lead and/or support proposal efforts being able to work with multiple disciplines and subcontractors for developing scope and competitive pricing.
Expand on relationships and workload with current customers and lead efforts in pursuit of new customers.
You'll have:
Experience of FEED/ Detailed Design and EPCm/EPC or PMC projects and demonstratable experience in all project phases
Experience with directly managing vendors
Knowledge of other engineering disciplines.
Knowledge of international equipment specifications and codes.
Knowledge of standard international specifications and codes.
Knowledge of Safety and Quality procedures.
Typically, Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. Chartered Status preferred.
Related experience working for Engineering/Client organisations in the Oil & Gas or manufacturing Industry.
Ability to travel internationally on an as required basis
Moving Forward:
We want our people to be energized and empowered to drive sustainable impact. So, our focus is on a values-inspired culture that unlocks brilliance through belonging, connection and innovation.
We want our people to be energized and empowered to drive sustainable impact. So, our focus is on a values-inspired culture that unlocks brilliance through belonging, connection and innovation.

We're building a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. Creating a space where everyone feels they belong, can be themselves, and are heard. And we're not just talking about it; we're doing it. We're reskilling our people, leveraging transferable skills, and supporting the transition of our workforce to become experts in today's low carbon energy infrastructure and technology.
