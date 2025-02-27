Senior Project Manager
2025-02-27
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Lead high voltage cable projects globally
Would you like to be at the center of the transition to renewable energy? As a Project Manager at NKT, you will be responsible for managing large, global, and highly complex infrastructure projects. Join our Project Execution department and work in a collaborative environment handling significant delivery projects. Our tailor-made cable systems are engineered and installed by NKT for Transmission System Operators and developers of major offshore wind projects. Do you want to be part of a globally expanding team?
Manage large-scale, global projects to completion
In this role, you will lead the project team, define strategies, handle and delegate project activities, and motivate internal and external resources to meet project milestones. You will guarantee the timely completion and delivery of projects, adhering to budget constraints and contractual agreements, while prioritizing quality and safety.
Your primary tasks will be:
* Manage large and mega delivery projects until formal closure.
* Identify, assess and manage project risks and opportunities.
* Ensure compliance with established processes, leading practices and NKT guidelines.
* Capture, analyze and share lessons learned throughout the project.
* Monitor contracts, claims, procurement activities and stakeholder relations.
You will report to the Senior Director for Project Execution, Large and Mega Projects and collaborate with a global team. This position is based in Karlskrona, Malmö or Rotterdam.
Communicative and solution-oriented leader
We are looking for a communicative person with a solution-oriented mindset and a high sense of responsibility. You will motivate and inspire project members to accomplish tasks and milestones, providing support through practical advice and action. You organize your time effectively to complete projects; adhere to a structured and clear plan and deliver according to agreed plan. You view problems as opportunities and take your experiences with you whenever you face a new one.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* 5-10 years of experience in project management or as a project team member.
* Fluency in spoken and written English. Swedish and other European languages are meritorious.
* PM training, education and/or PM certification in relevant areas.
* Experience in the offshore, energy, power transmission, cable or construction sectors is meritorious.
Be a part of sustainable energy solutions
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work. Join us for career development opportunities, be part of a collaborative team, and grow your skills in an international setting. Contribute to our mission of delivering high-quality, sustainable energy solutions.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 2025-03-20. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions about the role or the recruitment process, please reach out to Jenni Aronsson at jenni.aronsson@nkt.com
.
