Senior Project Manager - Electronics, Electromobility
2025-06-24
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
What you will do
The Electromobility Department is responsible for developing electromobility solutions and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. Our organization develops and drives the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks and Buses as well as creating opportunities for all business areas within the Volvo Group.
The importance of electromobility is growing every day and electronics are key within the electrified powertrain. At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of hardware and software components from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase. Our responsibility includes the Hybrid Powertrain Control Unit (HPCU), DC/DC converters, electric motor drives (EMD), battery management systems (BMS), among other control units.
Responsibilities
Transform the way our solutions influence the world. As a Senior Project Manager, Electronics Engineering, you will be a key player in the most extensive Electromobility projects. You will work in close cooperation with a variety of stakeholders and solution providers to ensure the technical delivery is on target according to the project pre-requisites. You will be responsible for leading the Quality, Delivery, Cost, Features, Safety, and Sustainability within a team of engineers.
Your project leadership skillsets leverage the projects to optimize and consolidate the overall technical development. You will lead the development work of cross-functionally anchored technical solutions. That includes the technical departments within Electromobility, Operations, Aftermarket, and Purchasing.
Your proven ability in communication, adjusting content and style to meet the needs of diverse stakeholders will help us accelerate projects. As our Senior Project Manager, you are responsible for the good application of development processes and best practices. Establishing project time plans covering all activities needed to ensure fully verified and validated components, systems, and functions. You will manage the Electronics Engineering project team and present project progress in different forums. We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. With us, you will have a diverse, friendly, and open-minded team on your side, always providing you the help needed to manage tasks you cannot imagine today.
You have a positive attitude and are engaging and inspiring, to drive for results and excellence in teams. As a confident project manager, you believe in your ability to influence a positive outcome. You look for opportunities and welcome new ways of working. Persistent when encountering obstacles and flexible with a prestigeless mindset.
As part of a cross-functional and international environment, English is your natural language in written and spoken communication. Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a diverse team in terms of experience, gender, and background.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who are you?
As a person, you are open and positive and like to lead large and complex technology projects. With us, you need to be a team player and a project leader, who focuses on cooperation and delivering results to meet customer expectations. You like improving processes and developing new ways of working.
To fully enjoy this position, you should have a can-do attitude, demonstrated technical leadership, and be able to easily create a productive and prosperous team. You communicate easily and effectively, no matter the team size or positions of your recipients. You are results-oriented and want to challenge the current normal.
Planning and aligning, focusing on the highest priorities, and laying out a thorough schedule, you master greatly. It is also important that you are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment.
You have driven large and complex technology projects, from concept phase to industrialization.
In addition, you have:
* Minimum four years of experience within project management.
* At least six years' experience from product development in the automotive industry.
* M.Sc degree in Electrical, Mechanical or Mechatronics Engineering, Computer science, or equivalent.
Meritorious:
* Competencies within Volvo processes and tools, particularly DVP.
* Experience with electromobility-related components/systems.
* Microsoft Project and PTM skills.
