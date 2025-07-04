Senior Program Manager, Revenue Development & Expansion
Neo4j Sweden AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2025-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Neo4j Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a Senior Program Manager to lead revenue development and expansion initiatives across our customer lifecycle. This role sits at the intersection of sales operations, customer success, and revenue optimization, requiring a strategic leader who can drive cross-functional programs while managing complex technical integrations and process optimization.
The Senior Program Manager will work closely with the Vice President, Revenue Development & Expansion, to support the Sales Development, Customer Success, and Renewals teams.
Key Responsibilities
Revenue Operations & Lead Management:
Manage LeanData and routing systems for Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), troubleshooting routing issues and continuously optimizing for maximum efficiency and conversion rates.
Analyze conversion metrics across the sales pipeline and identify opportunities for further process improvements.
Partner with Sales Development leadership to design and implement outreach strategies, such as new workflows based on potential customer personas.
Customer Success Operations & Platform Management:
Act as primary administrator for ChurnZero, troubleshooting integration issues and serving as the product owner liaison with ChurnZero's internal teams.
Serve as subject matter expert (SME) for ChurnZero and Salesforce, providing guidance and training to cross-functional teams.
Design and implement automated workflows and playbooks to scale customer success initiatives.
Develop and maintain customer health scoring models and early warning systems for at-risk accounts.
Process Development & Risk Management:
Develop comprehensive processes for customer success teams, with particular focus on risk tracking and management to improve renewal forecasting accuracy and reduce churn rates.
Establish standardized methodologies and success metrics for different customer segments and use cases.
Customer Segmentation & Strategy:
Report on performance metrics for each customer segment and design differentiated processes tailored to varying customer needs and business models.
Develop segment-specific success criteria, engagement strategies, and expansion playbooks.
Conduct regular business reviews with key stakeholders to assess segment performance and strategic opportunities.
Create customer journey mapping and optimize touchpoints across the entire lifecycle.
Cross-Functional Collaboration & Communication:
Act as the primary bridge between Revenue Development & Expansion (RDX) and the broader operations organization, ensuring alignment with evolving systems and configurations.
Coordinate with product, engineering, and data teams to ensure seamless integration of new tools and processes.
Develop and maintain stakeholder reporting dashboards and executive briefings.
Team Development:
Plan and execute international team summits, managing logistics, agenda development, and cross-regional coordination.
Foster a culture of continuous improvement and knowledge sharing across global teams.
Customer Engagement & Communication:
Manage comprehensive client outreach programs for existing customers, including Net Promoter Score (NPS) surveys, Customer Success newsletters, and Customer Success Associate (CSA) office hour campaigns.
Create feedback loops between customers and product teams to inform roadmap decisions.
Design and execute customer retention and win-back campaigns.
Documentation & Knowledge Management:
Create and maintain comprehensive system documentation, process guides, and standard operating procedures.
Establish documentation standards and governance.
Build knowledge management systems and training materials for new team member onboarding.
Conduct regular audits of existing documentation to ensure accuracy and relevance.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Business, Operations, or related field.
3+ years of experience in program management, revenue operations, or customer success roles.
Proven expertise with Salesforce, ChurnZero, and data management tools.
Strong analytical skills with experience in data analysis, reporting, and process optimization.
Demonstrated success managing cross-functional programs and international teams.
Excellent project management skills with ability to handle multiple complex initiatives simultaneously.
Experience with SaaS business models and recurring revenue metrics.
Preferred Qualifications
Keen understanding of graph database technology and how it fits within the enterprise technology landscape.
Experience with international business operations and remote team management.
Familiarity with modern data stack tools and customer data platforms.
Experience with change management and organizational transformation initiatives. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03
E-post: pietro.mattei@neo4j.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Neo4j Sweden AB
(org.nr 556713-1106)
Vasagatan 38 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Network Engine For Objects In Lund Jobbnummer
9418433