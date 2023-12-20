Senior Production Engineer
2023-12-20
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are in a steep expansion and you will be part of Hitachi Energy Cooling Systems business unit in Landskrona. We have a global responsibility for the development and manufacture of cooling systems for Power Electronic applications and other applications that require water cooling systems with high reliability and availability. Our cooling systems contribute to a safe and reliable operation where the customer and the environment are in focus. The process is started with pipe and vessel welding, followed by assembly electrical work, testing and finally packing and shipping. The products are both projects based, and serial manufactured. The largest are around 5*3*3 m/10 metric tons and the smallest are around 20 kg.
In the role, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the green transition and create a more sustainable future for all. So, if you want to take the next step in your career, and contribute to develop a stronger, smarter, and greener energy system - Join us now, we are ready for you!
Your responsibilities
Drive continues improvement project and other project, e.g. expansion production capacity
Assist in the procurement of machinery and equipment
Analyzing and improve material flow and work methods
Collaborate with our Q function e.g. root cause analysis
Digg into deviation data, propose and enforce improvements not only in production but also errors and deficiencies originating from other departments such as e.g. market, construction or purchasing
Support with "LEAN thinking" throughout the organization.
Be involved in preparing new products and revision in the factory
Participate in business development work
When needed, prepare different work instructions
Your background
You hold an engineering degree or similar, combined with solid experience in production. At least several of year as production engineer.
Solid knowledge and knowhow regarding Lean Six Sigma.
Good project management background.
It 's an advantage if you have experience of ERP-systems.
As a person, you are driven, analytic, goal-oriented, responsive and can collaborate with different professional groups.
You are humble in your contact with individuals both inside and outside the company.
You have the ability to drive, implement and communicate solutions to problems that arise in our processes.
You are stress-resistant, understand the importance of meeting deadlines and see opportunities instead of limitations.
You have a good command of the Swedish and English languages and can easily express yourself in both speech and writing.
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply before January 10th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Please contact recruiting manager Konrad Ekenberg, Konrad.ekenberg@hitachienergy.com
, other questions contact Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
