Senior Product Quality Engineer to Mycronic!
2026-03-10
Mycronic is a global high-tech company that has been driving the electronics industry forward for over 50 years. We continue to grow and support customers across an increasing number of industries, and what we do shapes the technologies that define the society of the future - how we live our lives today and tomorrow. We are now looking for more people who want to join and strengthen our dedicated and driven teams at the forefront of technology. With us, you will work in an open, flexible, and collaborative environment where you collaborate closely with leading experts and take on challenging projects that turn ideas into reality and bring tomorrow's electronics to life. Welcome to Mycronic!
About the role
Mycronic continues to grow across a wide range of industries, and the Pattern Generator (PG) division, which you will belong to, currently holds a unique position in the market as the world's leading supplier of mask writers for the production of advanced photomasks. Every high-resolution display you see - whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, or Apple Watch, has been manufactured with the help of Mycronic's machines as part of the production process.
As a Senior Product Quality Engineer, you will be part of the Product Quality Center department, consisting of eight highly skilled team members with strong expertise in compliance and quality. In addition to your immediate team, you will work closely with our R&D organization, including mechanical, mechatronics, and electronics design engineers, our software teams, project managers, architects, and production. Our products within the PG division are highly technically complex and consist of many interacting subsystems, placing significant demands on quality and risk management. With an increased pace of development, higher production volumes, and shorter lead times, structured and proactive quality work is becoming increasingly important. In this role, you will have the opportunity to take on a key and central position in identifying and preventing risks early in our development projects. You will help ensure that risk analyses are carried out at the right time, with the right depth, and that quality insights and lessons learned from deviations and incidents are translated into long-term, preventive improvements in the way we work.
This is a role for someone who wants to make a real difference in a technically advanced environment, where quality, system understanding, and continuous improvement are crucial to our continued success.
Work tasks
Mycronic currently has a strong operational delivery capability, and your mission will be to further strengthen the systematic quality work by driving high-quality root cause analyses, creating structure, and ensuring that our quality requirements are not only defined but also followed in practice. You will also contribute to improving Ways of Working for proactive product quality by identifying improvement areas in day-to-day operations and proposing concrete, value-adding enhancements in close collaboration with the Product Quality Area Manager and the Product Quality Center.
For example, you will:
Ensure that Critical To Function / Critical To Quality criteria are identified, documented, analyzed, and managed systematically, and conduct DFMEA or Change-FMEA in new development and product enhancement projects.
Capture and structure "tacit knowledge" from engineers, system architects, operations, and the service organization, and challenge assumptions when risks are known but not clearly addressed.
Ensure clear formulation of risks, mitigation actions, and verification plans.
Ensure that insights from deviations and issues are reflected in updated risk analyses and future design work.
Secure a system and lifecycle perspective by integrating cross-functional input from R&D, Operations, and the service organization.
Facilitate effective root cause workshops and coach project, development, operations, and service teams in their execution.
We are looking for
Mycronic offers a role for someone who thrives in a high-tech environment and in a culture where colleagues both challenge and support one another. We believe you have the ability to elevate our processes to the next level, guide the organization, and maintain a long-term perspective. In addition, you are someone who takes initiative and actively builds networks to create results and drive change. You have a strong sense of how to challenge others constructively, encouraging reflection and demonstrating the value of a more focused and structured quality approach, without slowing down our pace of development.
In addition, you have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in electronics, mechanical engineering, mechatronics, or a related field
Several years of professional experience in quality, with documented experience applying xFMEA, DfX, and structured Root Cause Analysis (RCA) in real projects
Proven experience applying Design for Manufacturing, Testability, and Serviceability (DfM, DfT, DfS) in development and redesign work
Experience working with complex products that include both hardware and software
Experience collaborating with R&D, production, and service organizations
Excellent English skills, both spoken and written
It is considered an advantage if you:
Have experience from development projects involving low-volume products
Are fluent in Swedish
Our recruitment process
Phone interview with Academic Work
Personality- and problem-solving test
In depth interview with Academic Work
Interviews with Mycronic
Reference checking and decision
Other information
Location: Headquarters in Täby, Stockholm
Extent: Fulltime, permanent employment
Contact information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
This recruitment process is managed by Academic Work, and Mycronic's request is that all questions regarding the position are directed to Academic Work.
