Senior Product Finance Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you an engineer with a strong business mindset? Do you want to impact our future products from a cost and profitability perspective? Are you an open-minded person who enjoys sharing ideas, working in cross-functional teams, and challenging the status quo? Then we have an opportunity for you! The Product Finance Engineering team in Gothenburg within Volvo GTT is now looking for a new colleague.
This is Product Finance Engineering
Our work, to secure a profitable product, starts in the early phases of the product development and continues throughout the product's lifetime. We are a global organization which supports all truck ranges and sites within the Volvo Group. In Gothenburg we are a talented team of professionals that really enjoy the opportunity to drive and secure the profitability of our products and have fun together.
What you will do
The main task for a Product Finance Engineer is to visualize the product cost for a system and/or technology area. By creating that transparency and together with the cross-functional team you will be one of the drivers to secure our future profitability. Your focus will be from pre-study phase all the way up until start of production, but of course also more continuous activities like internal/external benchmarking and cost workshops are key areas to be prioritized. You will provide analyses and calculate business cases as well as doing financial comparisons on different technical concepts. All together making sure that we develop the right technical solutions for the future. You will for sure have the chance to make a difference!
Who are you?
We believe that you are a team player who always has the best interests of the team in mind. Additionally, you enjoy working in a multicultural environment and value different opinions. As an individual, you are comfortable working independently, but also communicate effectively with people at all levels and collaborate well with stakeholders from various functions such as engineering, purchasing, product planning, and finance. To excel in this position, you will leverage your strong problem-solving skills and networking abilities.
Additionally, you have:
* An Engineering degree (BSc or MSc).
* Experience in the automotive industry.
* Minimum 3 years of working experience in product or production development within the mechanical and/or electrical area.
* Experience and/or knowledge about vehicle technology areas such as powertrain, electromobility, electrical, or chassis.
* The ability to combine a business and technical mindset to guide and influence product development decisions from a financial perspective.
* Good communication skills, both spoken and written.
* Fluency in English.
What's in it for you?
This position will provide you with a possibility to develop yourself both technically and personally. You will be a key person in driving profitability for our future products together with fantastic colleagues who will support you to become successful in your job and inspire your personal development.
Sounds interesting? Please let us know as soon as possible!
For further information please contact:
Ulf Honsberg, Director Product Finance Engineering
E-mail: ulf.honsberg@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "14404-42907520". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Sandra Hamdi +46 739025619 Jobbnummer
8957735