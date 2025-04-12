Senior Product Designer
2025-04-12
We are seeking a talented Product Design Contractor to join our Desktop team. This team is responsible for the full UX design of our Desktop application and Web player, both of which serve millions of users each month. As a designer in this team, you will work closely with Product Managers, Engineers, and other Designers to create innovative, user-centered design solutions. Your primary focus will be in the Growth space, working alongside a senior designer leading the initiative. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute fresh perspectives, propose creative solutions, and drive fast-paced experimentation in a dynamic and evolving environment.
Key Responsibilities:
UI/UX Design: Design and communicate user flows, wireframes, interactive prototypes, and high-fidelity mockups for desktop and web experiences.
User-Centered Design: Conduct low-stakes usability testing to identify pain points and opportunities for improvement, gather user feedback, and iterate designs based on insights gathered.
Storytelling: Present and explain design explorations, clearly communicating design decisions and their implications to stakeholders.
Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams (Product Managers, Engineers, User Researchers) to implement designs, ensuring consistency and high quality throughout the design and development process.
Documentation: Maintain clear and up-to-date design documentation to ensure that development teams can easily implement designs.
Qualifications:
Experience: Proven experience in product design, with a strong focus on UX/UI design for web and desktop platforms.
Skills: Proficiency in tools such as Sketch, Figma, or Adobe XD, along with an understanding of prototyping and usability testing.
User-Centered Approach: Strong ability to conduct user research, usability testing, and apply insights into iterative design work.
Collaboration: Experience working in collaborative environments with cross-functional teams to deliver seamless user experiences.
Work Environment:
Location: Stockholm, Sweden (Hybrid work model, with occasional remote work possible)
Duration: May 5, 2025 - November 4, 2025
Collaborators: Weekly design team events, regular cross-functional rituals, with collaboration across teams in Stockholm and the UK.
This role offers the chance to contribute across all stages of product development, from ideation and prototyping to testing, QA, and delivery, while helping the team maintain focus on high-priority initiatives and ensuring exceptional design quality. Join us to drive impactful user experiences and shape the future of the product.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
