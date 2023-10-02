Senior Producer
Thunderful Development AB / Kulturjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kulturjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thunderful Development AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About the role:
We are looking for a Senior Producer to lead one of our projects developed by our studio in Gothenburg.
As the Senior Producer, you are Responsible for leading and delivering the project, ensuring it achieves set deadlines and quality goals; you will take ownership and continuous maintenance of the overall timetable and milestone plan as well as directing the overall workflow of the project.
As the highest manager within the framework of the project, the Senior Producer is responsible for making decisions about the allocation of tasks, priorities, overall project scope, and planning - you also have overall budget responsibility for the project.
This position reports to the Head of Studio; regular attendance at the studio's office in Gothenburg will be required.
Responsibilities Include:
• Ownership of milestone planning and execution of fulfilling and negotiating its deliverables.
• Define the project's goals, and deadlines, and ensure the Leads and Team are following them as required.
• Responsible for building a team of Leads who will manage their team's daily activities within the project, leading to the successful and regular completion of goals and milestones.
• Continuously improve and adapt the development process.
• Ensure the Leads have an overview of their teams on the project so that they have the conditions to be able to work efficiently.
• Identify deficiencies in the project and routines and actively address them, escalating major issues to Stakeholders.
• Regularly communicate the status and goals of the project to the Leads, Team, and Stakeholders.
• Mentor and support the Leads so they are able to develop and perform their job in a rewarding way.
• Personnel responsibilities for the personnel covered by the project
Requirements:
• Minimum 6 years of experience as a Producer, Associate/Assistant Producer, or Project Manager within game development.
• Experience from at least 3 shipped multi-platform titles with team sizes of around 30 people or more
• Measurable knowledge and experience in leadership within a team management setting.
• Enthusiastic, Solution-oriented, and good at motivating people.
• Ability to prioritize with tight deadlines and follow through
• Excellent verbal and written English skills
Our perks:
• Collective Agreement - Tekniktjänsteavtalet (+ union club)
• Pension plan (tjänstepension)
• Paid overtime
• Flexible work hours
• Yearly wellness grant (friskvårdsbidrag)
• Occupational Health Care
• Weekly Wellness activity hours - Two hours per week! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-16
E-post: alicja.jacewicz@thunderfulgames.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thunderful Development AB
(org.nr 559139-0728)
Kvarnbergsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 05 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8157267