Senior Process Technology Specialist
2024-05-24
We are now looking for a Process Technology Specialists to strengthen Perstorp's Global Technology & Investment organization (GTI).
The Process Technology Specialists are Perstorp's experts within the internally developed technologies. They are typically acting in the same way as external technology licensors in investment projects to safeguard/guarantee that the technical functions will be delivered. Another responsibility for the Process Technology Specialists is to steer internal development/ improvements of the technologies to ensure continued world class performance of Perstorp's plants. The identified Growth projects will include both these areas and the Process Technology Specialists will be crucial to a successful development and growth of the company. As our global organization serves all our manufacturing sites, the position will allow for participation in investments and development projects worldwide.
As Process Technology Specialist you will be part of Perstorp's Global Technology & Investment organization (GTI). We are a team with about 100+ professionals, where a big part are technology and process engineers with high commitment and experience and are the heart and core of the business. Our competence is a main enabler for development of Perstorp's business and production, with a global portfolio of over 150 projects. Main drivers for PCG:s acquisition of Perstorp were its recognized position within Sustainability as well as Technology in the specialty chemicals markets. We are very proud of this recognition and are now in a position where we can add more value, both to existing business and through the identified additional Growth projects.
Your background
Meritorious technical competence:
You have a successful track record of leading and guiding the process discipline in all project phases - from idea evaluation to start-up of investments.
In your previous assignments you have acted as process lead in projects, using models as EPC, EPCM or in-house.
Your scope covers complex chemical engineering design and even design of critical process equipment such as reactors, evaporators and distillations towers.
You have strong business acumen and ability to do early cost estimates.
The Process Technology Specialist is a chemical engineer with 8+ years of experience from process engineering.
Personality:
As one of our core values is Care, it is important that you are a role model in Health & Safety.
You have passion for technology and are able to understand technical details and put them together in the total picture.
Interest in and ability to learn and to adopt new process technologies and techniques.
As a person, you are able to focus on delivering challenging targets with a problem-solving attitude.
Thinking strategically you also cover an overall picture so we really dont miss anything.
If you in addition are a humble and prestigeless person, then our organization would be a perfect match for you.
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 140 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp has approximately 1,500 employees and manufacturing units in Asia, Europe and North America. Perstorp Group is since October 2022 a wholly-owned subsidiary of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), Malaysias leading integrated chemicals provider and part of PETRONAS Group.
What we can offer
A strong company culture
Our core values Care, Responsibility, Reliability and Focused Innovation are a living part of our company culture. We believe in leading with our hearts and show concern for each other and for the world around us. We want to take responsibility and keep what we promise. We constantly strive to work smarter and better. If you share these values, we think you'll be happy with us!
Great place to work and develop
Perstorp has a proven track record to develop and implement our own technologies when designing/constructing new full scale plants as well as introducing new products to the market. The established way-of-working with internal technologies allows Perstorp to have full control from the early project phases all the way through investment start-up and creates a very inspiring position with paramount importance for the engineering teams when steering the plant design
Global reach with strong local presence and a stable owner
Since Perstorp is the world leader in several sectors of the specialty chemicals market, with a global presence, there are many opportunities to participate in international investments and development projects. Our new owner, PCG is stable with a long-term horizon.
