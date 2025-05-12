Senior Process Engineer, Packaging and Material transfers
Do you have deep experience in device assembly, packaging and material handling systems and technical project work in a regulated manufacturing setting? Galderma is now hiring a Senior Process Engineer with a focus on Assembly, Packaging & Material handling to support our ongoing investments in production capacity and technology.
About the role
As Senior Process Engineer, you will serve as a subject matter expert (SME) in the areas of device assembly, packaging, and material handling systems. You'll take the lead in technical projects related to packaging equipment and process changes, and play a key role in ensuring that our production lines remain compliant, efficient, and ready to support new products and formats.
The role involves a mix of engineering leadership, hands-on project work, and collaboration across functions such as Automation, Production Engineering, Maintenance, and Quality. You'll contribute to equipment modifications, process adaptations, and troubleshooting activities, always with a strong focus on compliance and operational readiness.
Key responsibilities include:
* Lead and contribute to engineering projects related to device assembly, packaging and material handling systems.
* Act as technical owner for device assembly, packaging and material transfer equipment and associated specifications
* Provide input during technical investigations and support resolution of assembly, packaging and material handling-related deviations
* Support the design, installation, and qualification of new or modified device assembly, packaging and material handling systems
* Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure equipment and processes meet GMP requirements
What we're looking for
You have a university degree in engineering or equivalent practical experience and bring 10+ years of experience from regulated manufacturing environments. Your background includes deep knowledge of assembly processes, packaging, and automated material handling systems. You have hands-on experience supporting equipment and process changes, with a strong understanding of GMP and compliance frameworks.
You're structured, analytical, and comfortable taking a lead role in technical investigations and improvement projects. You work well across departments, communicate clearly, and take initiative when technical challenges arise. Fluency in English is required, Swedish is a plus.
We would also value experience in:
* CAPEX projects related to packaging or material handling
* Equipment commissioning and qualification
* Product transfers or changes in packaging formats
* Collaboration with automation engineers and equipment suppliers
Why Galderma?
Galderma is in a phase of significant growth, with new production lines and technologies being introduced to support both current operations and future demand. This role gives you the opportunity to work in a technically complex, regulated environment where your experience in packaging and assembly will directly impact operational performance and compliance.
