Senior Power BI Developer
2024-07-04
This is us At Qinshift we're committed to making real impact. With us you're working with teams of tech focused peers who thrive with creative thinking and dedication to learning and improvement. Here, you'll be an important part of our community, where we actively encourage you to bring thoughts and ideas to the table. If this resonates with you and you're interested in this Power BI position, we would be delighted to talk to you. This is the job As a Senior Power BI Developer at Qinshift, you'll join our Business Intelligence Discipline, transforming data into business insights while also contributing to the development of our client relationships. Your daily tasks will involve gathering and integrating data from various complex sources, designing and implementing data models and creating sleek business critical reports and dashboards for our costumers. You will analyse data to spot trends and patterns, optimize solutions for performance and scalability and ensure robust data governance. Furthermore, you will provide technical support and training to users, guiding them to effective use of Power BI features. Collaboration and knowledge sharing with teams across the organization and clear communication with stakeholders are part of the role, alongside staying updated with the latest developments in Power BI and data analytics. This is you We believe you are a detail-oriented and analytical person with strong leadership capabilities. You excel in a collaborative environment and have experience working with large-scale BI solutions in complex organizations. Your ability to translate business needs into technical requirements and insights is key. You should be comfortable working in both Swedish and English, spoken and written. Skills: * Visualization and Dashboard Design * DAX/M/Power Query * Data Modelling * Data integration * Performance Optimization * BI SecurityNice-to-have skills: * Experience with Azure Data Factory or SSIS * Familiarity with Microsoft Fabric * Experience with SQL Data Warehouse and/or Snowflake development * Proficiency with GITWhat awaits you at Qinshift? Through our values, Better Minds, Bolder Ideas and Bigger Hearts, we strive to provide you with the tools, the autonomy, the trust, and assistance you need to excel. Enjoy benefits like private health insurance, well-being programs, flexible and hybrid work models, laptops and gear, trainings, language classes, social events, great offices, and more. We take pride in the diverse skills and character of our teams, welcoming everyone to apply and contribute to our collective strength. We process the applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so don't wait to apply. Ersättning
