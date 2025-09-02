Senior Planning Engineer
Brunel Energy Sweden AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Boden Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Boden
2025-09-02
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brunel Energy Sweden AB i Boden
Summary
• Lead the development, integration, and control of the project schedule and planning systems across engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning and start-up (EPCx/CSU).
• Provide rigorous schedule analysis, progress measurement, forecasting and reporting to ensure safe, on-time, on-budget delivery in accordance with H2GS objectives and HSE requirements.
• Act as the planning focal point for stakeholders (Client, EPCs, OEMs, construction, CSU, operations), ensuring a single, credible source of schedule truth and timely decision support.
Objectives
• Own the integrated planning framework that underpins cost, resource, and scope control, and drive proactive schedule risk management and recovery planning.
Key Accountabilities
• Planning Leadership: Establish and maintain L1-L4/L5 schedules and the Integrated Master Schedule (IMS); define planning standards, calendars, coding structures, and rules of credit.
• Schedule Development & Control: Build and baseline the overall schedule; maintain logic, float, constraints; manage change control and scenario/what-if analyses for mitigation and acceleration.
• Progress Measurement & Reporting: Implement physical % complete, earned value rules, quantity tracking and man-hour curves; issue weekly and monthly progress reports, critical path and near-critical analysis, float/contingency consumption.
• Engineering & Procurement Integration: Monitor engineering deliverables vs IFC needs; align MTO, requisitions, POs and logistics to construction/CSU need-dates; track vendor schedules and sub-supplier impacts.
• Construction & CSU Interface: Synchronise systemisation, subsystem handovers, punch clearance, MC/Pre-Comm/Comm windows and RFSU milestones; ensure ePTW windows and SIMOPS are reflected in the plan.
• Primavera System Administration: Act as first-line admin for Primavera P6: user profiles & privileges; global calendars; EPS/OBS; standard WBS/RBS, project/activity/resource codes; maintain portfolio integrity.
• Portfolio & Interfaces: Maintain inter-project links (utilities, power, infrastructure) and alignment of external interfaces; conduct portfolio health checks and integrated impact assessments.
• Reporting & KPIs: Generate corporate and project KPIs (SPI/CPI, PPC/Last Planner, critical path stability, schedule variance, risk exposure); produce S-curves, histograms, dashboards (Power BI/MS Excel).
• Schedule Risk: Perform qualitative and (where applicable) quantitative schedule risk analysis (QSRA/Monte Carlo); develop risk-response and recovery plans with discipline leads.
• Governance & Assurance: Lead schedule reviews, readiness gates, and independent planning assurance; ensure compliance with contract requirements and change management processes.
People Leadership: Lead and mentor site planners/schedulers; ensure consistency with standard durations and coding structures; develop local capability.
Qualification & Experience
• Degree in Engineering or related discipline (B.Sc./B.Eng/M.Sc.). Professional membership preferred.
• 10+ years' experience planning large industrial EPC/CSU projects (energy, process, metals); hydrogen/green steel experience advantageous.
• 5+ years Primavera P6 (incl. admin), with SAP PS exposure; evidence of integrated planning across Eng/Proc/Constr/CSU.
• Demonstrated delivery of integrated L3-L5 schedules, portfolio links, and KPI/reporting automation.
• Evidence of schedule risk analysis (QSRA), recovery planning and claims/time-impact analysis is desirable.
• Fluency in English; Swedish is beneficial but not mandatory. Valid right to work in Sweden (or mobility pathway). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-02
E-post: candidateservicesupport@brunel.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brunel Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 559494-9579)
961 40 BODEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Stegra Boden Jobbnummer
9488329